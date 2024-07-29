R Ashwin issues unsparing defence after being 'warned' for leaving crease early during TNPL: 'They don't know the rule'

Ravichandran Ashwin, known for his vocal support of running the non-strikers out to prevent them from gaining an unfair advantage, found himself at the receiving end of the warning during a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match between his team, Dindigul Dragons, and Nellai Royal Kings. The incident occurred in the 15th over when Ashwin, stationed at the non-striker's end, was warned by the bowler for backing up too far. A still from the TNPL incident involving R Ashwin and spinner Mohan Prasath(X/Ravichandran Ashwin)

Left-arm spinner Mohan Prasath stopped midway through his run-up upon noticing Ashwin walking down the crease prematurely. Replays showed that while Ashwin's bat was initially inside the crease when the bowler halted his action, it had slid just onto the line before Ashwin quickly corrected his position.

This incident sparked discussions on social media platforms, with Ashwin later responding to an X post, emphasizing that he would have been deemed not out even if the bowler had dislodged the bails.

Ashwin shared a screenshot of Law 38.3 pertaining to non-strikers leaving their ground early. The law states that a non-striker is liable to be run out from the moment the ball comes into play until the bowler is expected to release the ball. Reacting to a post which criticised the commentators on not pointing out that Ashwin would've remained not out, the off-spinner remarked, “they don't know the rule.”

Ironically, Ashwin's dismissal came later in the match, not via the run out at non-striker's end, but through a conventional run-out by Rithik Easwaran S. Ashwin's innings ended at 15 runs off 13 balls, with the side eventually facing a six-wicket defeat.

In their chase, the Nellai Royal Kings efficiently reached the target with 2.5 overs and six wickets to spare. Key performances from Arun Karthik, who scored 45 off 30 balls, and Guruswamy Ajitesh, who remained unbeaten on 43 off 39 balls, led the Kings to a comfortable victory.

Ashwin made headlines for the dismissal during the 2019 Indian Premier League when he played for the Punjab Kings. The off-spinner ran out Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler, igniting a massive uproar within the cricketing community. Numerous current and former players criticized Ashwin, accusing him of violating the spirit of the game, despite the dismissal being within the laws of cricket.

Over recent years, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) formally categorized the dismissal as a run-out, aiming to reduce the stigma surrounding it. This official endorsement has gradually led to greater acceptance of the tactic. India women's spinner Deepti Sharma employed the same dismissal against England's Charlie Dean during a decisive ODI series in 2022, securing a narrow victory for India.