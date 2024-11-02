Menu Explore
R Ashwin sprints 19 meters in 5 seconds, takes 'terrific' catch; Ravi Shastri's 'senior statesman' remark takes the cake

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 02, 2024 04:28 PM IST

R Ashwin took a stunning catch against New Zealand, where he had to run back 19 metres in five seconds to remove Daryl Mitchell.

Ravichandran Ashwin rolled back the clock with a sensational catch to remove Daryl Mitchell on Day 2 of the third and final Test between India and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Mitchell was building a threatening partnership with Will Young and the pair had also stitched together fifty runs.

R Ashwin took a good catch to remove Daryl Mitchell.
R Ashwin took a good catch to remove Daryl Mitchell.

Mitchell and Young bagged their fifty partnership in the third delivery of the 28th over. Then in the fifth delivery of that over, Mitchell went down the track to launch Ravindra Jadeja for a big shot, but it came off the bottom part of the bat, and Ashwin ran back 19 metres in five seconds from mid-on to complete a stunning catch. The veteran even took a tumble as he was running back sideways, but ensured that he didn't drop the ball as Mitchell departed for 21 off 44 balls, with New Zealand stuttering at 94/4.

Also Read | Virat Kohli told 'this needs to change' after shocker of a run out: 'Clean bowled to full toss, and now this…'

Here is the video of Ashwin's brilliant catch:

Ravi Shastri's remark takes the cake

Reacting to Ashwin's catch, commentator and former India head coach Ravi Shastri was euphoric and remarked, "And the senior statesman is at work. Terrific catch."

"He thought he had that covered but you can see that things were happening with Jadeja getting into the groove. This is a brilliant catch, he had to run backwards. Just watch the technique here and as he goes back, he goes a little sideways as well, but watch his eyes. It is on the ball, into the hands, watching it all the way and that is a fine, fine catch from Ravichandran Ashwin. He has got every reason to be delighted. Mitchell can't believe it. After concentrating so hard, the fifty partnership coming up, and Jadeja breaks through," he added.

Jadeja and Ashwin are known for their partnership on the cricket field. This is also the seventh time that Ashwin has taken a catch off Jadeja's bowling. With pride at stake, India will be hoping to win the final Test match. Meanwhile, New Zealand, who have already bagged a 2-0 series-clinching lead, will look for a cleansweep.

