Rachin Ravindra reveals father's emotional message after historic India series whitewash: 'Never heard my dad say'

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra, who had a dream Test series against India, has finally revealed the "emotional message" he received from his father after the Kiwis defeated Rohit Sharma and co in the three-match Test series on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The southpaw finished New Zealand's run-scorer in the series, which saw the visitors defeating India 3-0. Rachin Ravindra scored 256 runs at an average of 51.20, including a stunning 134 knock in the first innings of the opening Test in Bengaluru. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra walks back to the pavilion. (ANI Photo)

For the unversed, Rachin Ravindra has a strong Indian connection, as not only he was born in India, but he has regularly been playing in the country for the last few years on off-season tours.

Rachin Ravindra's father Ravi Krishnamurthy, a software system architect from Bengaluru, had moved to New Zealand in the 1990s. His father is also the founder of the Hutt Hawks Club in New Zealand. This particular club brings players over to India each summer.

“I haven’t heard my dad say to me, ‘so proud of you’ often in my life, so it was nice to get that message when we won,” Ravindra told SEN.

“I had Dad watch the first test in Bangalore in his hometown, which was nice, and I’m sure Mum was biting her nails in front of the TV not moving an inch back home," he added.

Rachin gives insight into how his father helped him in cricketing career

Rachin Ravindra also revealed how his father played a key role in his career. "“I was making him get up and he’d come and throw balls for me two hours before school. Mum getting me ready every day for school, training and games – that unconditional love, which I’ll never forget. That’s stuff I’ll never take for granted,” he said.

“It’s very special and to be able to do it in the country of (my parents’) birth is amazing. Although I’ve always maintained I’m 100 percent Kiwi born and brought up, it’s nice to get that reminder every now and again," he added.

Speaking about New Zealand and the series win over India, the visitors completely outplayed the opposition, winning three consecutive matches when no one really gave them a chance.

Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel had a series to remember as New Zealand spinners, spun a web around the Indian batters.

After the historic 3-0 win against India, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said, "Very ecstatic. Looking back at the start of the series to now be in this position, the boys have done a fantastic job over the last three Test matches. We spoke about it and after every Test match, it was trying to back it up. To finally do it here in Mumbai on a completely different surface, one that challenged us certainly with bat and ball, we are pretty happy."

"Just being able to adapt to each grounds, I wouldn't say it's been a one way of doing things. The seamers did a great job in Bangalore. different guys stood up at different times and that's the beauty of a team sport," he added.