Rachin Ravindra rushed off the field soaked in blood after suffering nasty blow on face during Pakistan clash

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 09, 2025 06:07 AM IST

Rachin Ravindra was ready to grab the catch, but it seemed like he lost the ball in the lights, and it hit straight on his face.

New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra suffered a horrible injury while fielding during the second ODI against Pakistan. The 25-year-old was hit on the face while attempting a catch of Pakistan's Khushdil Shah at backward square leg. It was the 38th over of the Pakistan innings when Khusdil swept Michael Bracewell's delivery over backward square leg where Ravindra was ready to grab the catch, but it seemed like he lost the ball in the lights, and it hit straight on his face. He fell down and started bleeding as the medical team rushed into the middle and took him out of the ground for medical assistance. His face was covered with a towel when he was taken out of the ground.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (C) receives medical attention after being hit on the head by the ball during the Tri-Nation's first one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.(AFP)
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (C) receives medical attention after being hit on the head by the ball during the Tri-Nation's first one-day international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.(AFP)

Khushdil survived in the middle, but the whole stadium was shell-shocked after Rachindra got injured.

Meanwhile, riding on Glenn Phillips's maiden century and Mitchell Santner's three wickets New Zealand overpowered Pakistan by 78 runs in the opening match of a tri-nations series in Lahore.

Phillips hit 106 not out from 74 balls, with seven sixes and six boundaries to help the tourists post an impressive 330-6 in 50 overs before Santner's 3-41 helped dismiss Pakistan for 252 in 47.5 overs.

Phillips built on the good work by Daryl Mitchell (81) and Kane Williamson (58) after New Zealand chose to bat.

The New Zealand all-rounder added a quickfire 54 off just 47 balls with Bracewell for the sixth wicket. Bracewell scored 31 from 23 balls, with three sixes.

New Zealand plundered 123 runs in the last 10 overs, including 84 from the final five.

‘Needed a special knock from Glenn to take us to 330’: Santner

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner was highly impressed with Phillips' knock which helped New Zealand post a fighting total on a flat deck.

"Glenn's brilliant knock and his partnership with Bracewell gave us the much-needed momentum. We were looking at something around 280-300 at one point. The Pakistan bowlers bowled really well and it needed a special knock from Glenn to take us to 330," Santner said in the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, South Africa are the third team in the series, a warm-up event for the Champions Trophy from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
