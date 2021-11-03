'Proud' Radha Yadav banks on WBBL success to change Team India's fortune at upcoming World Cup

In the ongoing Women's Big Bash League in Australia, the Indian internationals have continuously made the headlines. Be it a magnificent innings or a spectacular piece of fielding, the national team players have carved a special place for themselves in the tournament. One of them, of course, is youngster Radha Yadav, who has left everyone in awe with her catching.

While turning for the Sydney Sixers, the 21-year-old has already taken two spectacular catches. Moreover, her left-arm spin has proved to be handy. When asked, by the Hindustan Times during a media interaction organised by Sony Sports, about how the WBBL is helping the Indian players raise their fielding standard and how they prepare for it, she said:

"The batters are here world-class. So, we have to be at our best while fielding because their shots can be very hard to stop. You have to prepare yourself in advance and try and anticipate the direction from which the ball will come at you. When you play a lot of international teams, you learn that. I am happy that Shifu (Shafali Verma) and Richa [Ghosh] pulled out such run-outs."

Radha Yadav at her best with a HUGE catch 💥 #WBBL07 #smashemsixers pic.twitter.com/94EPJjUp9A — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) October 30, 2021

Moreover, Radha is one of the eight Indian players participating in the current edition of the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur (Melbourne Renegades), Deepti Sharma (Sydney Thunders) Smriti Mandhana (Sydney Thunders), Shafali Verma (Sydney Sixers), Jemimah Rodrigues (Melbourne Renegades), Richa Ghosh (Hobart Hurricanes), and Poonam Yadav (Brisbane Heat) being the others.

While commenting on her compatriots' success in the tournament, she said that the experience will help the Indian team at the upcoming World Cup, which is slated to take place in New Zealand between February and March next year.

“It is great that our players have come (to the competition) and put up great shows. It makes me proud. I hope we could continue performing like this and try to win the World Cup (early next year).”

“A lot of world-class players are playing at the WBBL, so that will help us a lot,” she added.

(Radha Yadav will next be in action against the Hobart Hurricanes on November 3. All WBBL matches are aired LIVE on Sony Six channels)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON