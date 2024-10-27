Radha Yadav's superhuman 'catch of a lifetime' stuns commentators, crowd goes into a frenzy during IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Radha Yadav has a knack of taking screamers in the field, and once again, she proved why she is the best fielder in the Indian women's team currently. In the ongoing second ODI against New Zealand, the 24-year-old pulled off a blinder at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, to send Brooke Halliday back to the pavilion. As soon as Radhav Yadav plucked the ball out of thin air, the crowd erupted in joy, and even her teammates were not able to keep calm. Radha Yadav takes a phenomenal catch ((BCCI Women/X) )

On the third ball of the 32nd over of the ongoing second ODI, Halliday skied a delivery off the bowling of Priya Mishra, and it seemed that the ball would land safely outside the 30-yard-circle, however, Radha Yadav ended up taking a blinder.

Halliday mistimed the ball, and it cleared the infield easily. However, Radha Yadav ran a long way back and she managed to stretch her hands and time the dive perfectly. She ended up taking the catch, horizontal to the ground. As a result of this catch, Priya Mishra ended up taking her first international wicket.

The video of the catch has been shared by BCCI Women's official handle, and the caption reads, "Another Radha Yadav special. This time she runs all the way back and successfully takes a skier. Maiden international wicket for Priya Mishra as Brooke Halliday departs."

New Zealand face a must-win

The White Ferns face a must-win after the T20 World Cup champions faced a 59-run loss against India in the first ODI at the same venue. Harmanpreet Kaur was unavailable for the game, and in her place, Smriti Mandhana led the side.

However, Harmanpreet Kaur is now back, and she is leading Team India in the ongoing 2nd ODI. New Zealand won the toss, and opted to bat first in the second ODI of the three-match series.

Openers Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer provided a good start to the visitors, but Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma ensured India's comeback in the ongoing match.

India had recently failed to make it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, which was eventually won by New Zealand.

New Zealand had defeated India in the crucial group-stage match.

The third and final ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Tuesday, October 29.