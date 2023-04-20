Rahmanullah Gurbaz out, Litton Das in: KKR’s Dream11 Prediction vs DC in IPL 2023

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on bottom-of-the-table Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 20. KKR will be looking to get back to winning ways after two consecutive losses in the last two games. KKR have won two and lost three from their five games so far. They currently sit seventh on the points table. Kolkata: KKR bowler Suyash Sharma being greeted by teammates after he dismissed RCB batsman Karn Sharma during IPL 2023 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Garden in Kolkata, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI04_06_2023_000369B)(PTI)

After the opening game defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS). Kolkata Knight Riders defeated RCB comfortably at the Eden Gardens and then won their second match in a row as they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in a thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But the batters could not repeat their heroics against SRH as they fell short by 23 runs while chasing a target of 228 in Kolkata. Last time out, KKR lost to the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede. MI comfortably chased down the target of 186 with five wickets in hand and 14 balls to spare.

The middle order has been the saviour so far this season for KKR. Venkatesh Iyer has scored 234 runs and is currently second on the list of top run-scorers this season. Rinku Singh and captain Nitish Rana have ably supported him with 174 and 150 runs to their names respectively.

The opening partnership has failed to make any notable contribution for KKR so far this season and the team have thereafter lost multiple wickets cheaply before Iyer, Rana and Rinku along with the lower middle-order dig them out of the hole.

KKR have already tried Mandeep Singh and N Jagadeesan this season. Neither have made the desirable impact on the game. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has also failed in the last few games and could be replaced by Jason Roy or Litton Das.

The bowlers have leaked runs in four of the five games so far and were once again ineffective against an under-pressure MI batting line-up. Only in the win against RCB were the bowlers economical as the spinners dominated the RCB batters and steered KKR to the win on a spin-friendly Kolkata pitch.

The spinners have been the main wicket-takers this season for KKR. Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma have scalped 19 wickets between them at an economy of 8. Russell has also chipped in with 3 wickets in the three overs he has bowled so far but has leaked a lot of runs.

KKR’s Dream11 Prediction vs DC in IPL 2023

Openers: Litton Das (wk), N Jagadeesan.

Middle Order: Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer.

All-Rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur.

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Impact Player

The seamers have been underwhelming so far this season. Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Shardul Thakur have combined for just 6 wickets in the five games. If KKR bat first Suyash Sharma could be brought on as the Impact Player in the second innings. Whereas, Venkatesh Iyer could be brought on as the Impact Player if they field first.

