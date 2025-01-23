Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rahul Dravid 'interfered' when Sanju Samson's career was being 'destroyed': 'They're jealous of you; tu chinta mat kar'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 23, 2025 03:56 PM IST

Rahul Dravid helped Sanju Samson during an early setback in his career, claims the India batter's father.

The ongoing feud between Sanju Samson and the Kerala Cricket Association is now an open secret. The tiff, which first came into the public limelight when Samson wasn't included in Kerala's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, is now pretty much a full-blown war, with the India batter's father levelling serious allegations against the association. Samson's father, Viswanath, accused KCA of tarnishing and ending his son's career, calling out certain 'small people' within. In an explosive interaction with Sports Tak, Samson's father spoke at length about how KCA plotted conspiracies against his son.

Rahul Dravid has been watching over Sanju Samson since a young age(Getty)
Rahul Dravid has been watching over Sanju Samson since a young age(Getty)

Samson's tumultuous relations with Kerala aren't new. In fact, they date back to when Samson was yet to hit his teens. As per Viswanath, the KCA has been hell-bent on destroying Samson's career from as early as when he was 11 years old. However, amid all the chaos, Samson Viswanath claims his son breathed a sigh of relief after an intervention from none other than 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid. Narrating how Dravid's 'interference' revived Sanju Samson's career, Sanju's father shared how the former India captain's efforts paved the way for a promising future for his son.

"I will tell you one incident about Rahul Dravid. When KCA had tried to disregard Sanju and destroy his career, Dravid ji had interfered in the matter. Wherever Sanju is at today, he owes it to Rahul Dravid. I have not forgotten anyone who has given us warmth and generosity. When action was being taken against Samson, they had given up his kit and everything else. Then, one day, we were all sad and sitting at home when Sanju got a call from Rahul sir. Sanju was overjoyed. He picked up the phone crying. The mood in the house was sombre," Samson Viswanath said on Sports Today.

'They' jealous but don't you worry', Dravid told Samson

Dravid and Samson later shared the dressing room at Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2013 season. It's well-known that Dravid was present during Samson's trials for the franchise and was thoroughly impressed by his powerful hitting. Recognising his potential, Dravid took it upon himself to ensure that a talent like Samson didn't fade into obscurity.

"After keeping down the phone, he told me 'it was Rahul sir'. He said 'Sanju, I understand all that is happening with you. They are all jealous of you. Tu chinta mat kar (Don't worry). Don't get your morale down. I have taken care of it. You keep training and get ready for NCA'. He operated at a level higher than the KCA and took Sanju under his wings," added Samson Viswanath.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On