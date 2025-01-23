Rahul Dravid 'interfered' when Sanju Samson's career was being 'destroyed': 'They're jealous of you; tu chinta mat kar'

The ongoing feud between Sanju Samson and the Kerala Cricket Association is now an open secret. The tiff, which first came into the public limelight when Samson wasn't included in Kerala's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, is now pretty much a full-blown war, with the India batter's father levelling serious allegations against the association. Samson's father, Viswanath, accused KCA of tarnishing and ending his son's career, calling out certain 'small people' within. In an explosive interaction with Sports Tak, Samson's father spoke at length about how KCA plotted conspiracies against his son. Rahul Dravid has been watching over Sanju Samson since a young age(Getty)

Samson's tumultuous relations with Kerala aren't new. In fact, they date back to when Samson was yet to hit his teens. As per Viswanath, the KCA has been hell-bent on destroying Samson's career from as early as when he was 11 years old. However, amid all the chaos, Samson Viswanath claims his son breathed a sigh of relief after an intervention from none other than 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid. Narrating how Dravid's 'interference' revived Sanju Samson's career, Sanju's father shared how the former India captain's efforts paved the way for a promising future for his son.

"I will tell you one incident about Rahul Dravid. When KCA had tried to disregard Sanju and destroy his career, Dravid ji had interfered in the matter. Wherever Sanju is at today, he owes it to Rahul Dravid. I have not forgotten anyone who has given us warmth and generosity. When action was being taken against Samson, they had given up his kit and everything else. Then, one day, we were all sad and sitting at home when Sanju got a call from Rahul sir. Sanju was overjoyed. He picked up the phone crying. The mood in the house was sombre," Samson Viswanath said on Sports Today.

'They' jealous but don't you worry', Dravid told Samson

Dravid and Samson later shared the dressing room at Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2013 season. It's well-known that Dravid was present during Samson's trials for the franchise and was thoroughly impressed by his powerful hitting. Recognising his potential, Dravid took it upon himself to ensure that a talent like Samson didn't fade into obscurity.

"After keeping down the phone, he told me 'it was Rahul sir'. He said 'Sanju, I understand all that is happening with you. They are all jealous of you. Tu chinta mat kar (Don't worry). Don't get your morale down. I have taken care of it. You keep training and get ready for NCA'. He operated at a level higher than the KCA and took Sanju under his wings," added Samson Viswanath.