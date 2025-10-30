Rahul Dravid knows how to challenge Vaibhav Suryavanshi after rookie's outstanding year: 'Feed him stuff which...'

Former India and Rajasthan Royals coach Rahul Dravid doesn't have much to say to Vaibhav Suryavanshi but wants the teenage sensation to widen his horizons further, and bigger challenges await. The 14-year-old has enjoyed a blockbuster 2025, becoming the youngest centurion in IPL history, smashing centuries in England, Australia and playing some breathtaking innings. Suryavanshi has captivated the imagination of one and all, from fans to former cricketers, even legends of the game. In just a few months, he was being spoken of in the same sentence as Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Some even insisted on his selection in the senior Indian men's squad. However, anyone with basic knowledge and understanding of cricket would be aware that Suryavanshi has a long way to go before earning his Indian cap. Will Vaibhav Suryavanshi's coaches listen to Rahul Dravid?(AFP)

One of them is Dravid. Before the Royals signed off from the IPL, Dravid reminded Suryavanshi to stay grounded and be prepared for sterner challenges. Bowlers will come up with fresh plans to unsettle him in IPL 2025 and more tournaments as Vaibhav finds his way up the ladder. The one aspect, though, that Dravid stresses more than anything else is to let Suryavanshi be. Dravid has wonderful advice for coaches working closely with Suryavanshi that can bring out an even more flamboyant version of himself

“To someone like that, the thing you’re trying to tell him is just explore the edges of your talent. First ball in the IPL, he hit Shardul Thakur for a six. I mean, Shardul Thakur is an international bowler, a terrific bowler. It's not the skill. Skill he has. But it's the mindset. You can't really teach that mindset. You just got to manage it, own it. You certainly can’t curb it. As a coach, it's not so much about instructing him but giving him the platform and the freedom to express himself," Dravid said on the latest episode of Breakfast with Champions hosted by Gaurav Kapur on Oaktree Sports.

'Create difficulties for him'

Another area Dravid wants the coaches to focus on is pushing Suryavanshi beyond his comfort zone, helping him improve in areas where he’s less proficient. While early impressions suggest Vaibhav has few, if any, flaws in his game, at just 14, every player has certain vulnerabilities or situations they haven’t yet encountered.

"Creating certain set of difficulties in the nets, or creating different situations, which then allow him. Or feeding him stuff that he might not be strong at. And then allowing him to discover how he does it, finds his own unique way of doing it. That would be a good way to go about it. It's a process of self-discovery. And don’t get in the process," reminded Dravid.