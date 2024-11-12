Rahul Dravid left speechless after young girl nearly cleans him up; wins hearts with gem of a gesture: 'Hey maa, paa...'

Former Team India head coach Rahul Dravid is now associated with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 'Wall' is currently busy, making the auction strategy for the franchise, however, amidst the upcoming mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the former India No.3 took out some time out as he attended a Girls Cup, organised by the franchise. During the event, Rahul Dravid was seen spending some time at the crease as a number of girls bowled to him. Rahul Dravid was beaten by a delivery bowled by a young girl ((Rajasthan Royals/X))

Some of the girls did manage to impress Dravid as they beat him with the pink ball. The former Team India coach was also seen praising the girls, and was later seen posing with them at the presentation ceremony.

The 51-year-old also played attacking some shots at the crease. However, this experience of bowling to Dravid, must have been like gold dust for the young girls.

The video was shared by the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Rajasthan Royals, and the caption read, "Hey maa and paa, I just won the Girls Cup, bowled to Rahul Dravid and he took a moment to pause and clap for me too!”

Rajasthan Royals organise Royals Cricket Cup 2024

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals had organised the Royals Cricket Cup 2024, one of India’s largest inter-school competitions for girls. The grand finale witnessed an impressive turnout, with hundreds of enthusiastic supporters and fans filling the stadium to cheer on the young athletes.

The event was graced by Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Neeraj K Pawan, and Rajasthan Royals' head coach Dravid.

Jake Lush McCrum, CEO of Rajasthan Royals, expressed his delight at the event's success, stating, “This tournament represents our dedication to empowering young girls through cricket. The energy and enthusiasm we witnessed today from both the players and the crowd were truly inspiring. Congratulations to the Bikaner team on a well-deserved victory, and to all the participants for making this tournament a grand success. We are committed to providing platforms where young talents can shine and showcase their skills.”

Rahul Dravid, Head Coach of Rajasthan Royals said, “Seeing these young girls play with such passion and determination is a reminder of the bright future of women’s cricket in India.”

“Tournaments like the Royals Cricket Cup not only provide exposure but also instil confidence in these athletes to dream big. Congratulations to the champions and all the teams for their hard work and spirit," he added.

Speaking about Rahul Dravid, he stepped down as the coach of India senior men's team after the T20 World Cup. The tournament was eventually won by India, after beating South Africa in the final.

Dravid's tenure came to an end on a successful note. Under Dravid, Team India also made the final of 2023 World Test Championship and ODI World Cup.