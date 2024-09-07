‘Rahul Dravid won on the principles of cricket and principles of life’: Matthew Hayden's sacred praise for Indian legend

Legendary Australia batter Matthew Hayden reserved massive praise for India's batting great Rahul Dravid for fighting every challenge in his career with great grace and composure. Dravid is definitely amongst the good boys in the cricketing world. He was known for his calm and composed nature on the field during his playing days and was tagged as Mr Cool of Indian cricket. Rahul Dravid guided the Indian team to the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.(ICC - X )

The veteran batter stood tall like a wall on numerous occasions to rescue the Indian team from difficult situations, and one such legendary knock came against Australia in 2001 at Eden Gardens. Dravid and VVS Laxman forged a monumental 376-run partnership that played a pivotal role in India's legendary comeback victory at Eden Gardens. During that historic Test match in 2001, Laxman recorded a magnificent innings of 281 runs – then the highest individual score by an Indian in Test cricket – while Dravid showcased his class with a brilliant knock of 180 runs.

Recently, former India head coach Dravid was conferred with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the Ceat Cricket Rating Awards. Matthew Hayden was asked to say a few words for the former India captain during the event.

Hayden recalled Dravid's iconic partnership with Laxman at Eden Gardens and how the duo ruined Michael Slater and Australia's plans completely.

"Sadly, from an Australian cricket point of view, it was the incredible partnership that he had up at Eden Gardens. There was nothing more sacred but that partnership with VVS Laxman. We walked onto the bus that day up in Kolkata and there was a fresh box of Cuban cigars and Michael Slater said we'll be smoking these at the end of the day and we'll have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," Hayden said about Dravid during Ceat Cricket Rating Awards.

The 52-year-old further hailed Dravid's character and said whatever he did had a great sense of fairness in a game that can tempt anyone to win at all costs.

"Well, you had something to say about that batting all day with VVS Laxman in an extraordinary partnership. Obviously, the one in Adelaide as well was just something else. Under pressure, Australia put everything on the line against Rahul and did it with great grace, great composure, and always a great sense of fairness. In a game, which can tempt you to win at all costs Rahul Dravid won on the principles of cricket and the principles of life," he concluded.

Rahul Dravid named Rajasthan Royals head coach

Recently, Dravid was named head coach of the Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals, weeks after he quit as national coach following the T20 World Cup triumph.

It will be 51-year-old Dravid's second stint with the Royals, where he was captain before moving to a mentor role in 2014.

Dravid coached the Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, to their first global title in 11 years when they beat South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados in June.