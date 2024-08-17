Rahul Dravid's son Samit grabs spotlight with towering six in Maharaja T20 game, fans find similarities with India great

Samit, the son of legendary former Indian batter and coach Rahul Dravid, was roped in by the Mysuru Warriors in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament last month and made his debut for the side earlier this week. While he didn't have the desired start, being dismissed on single-digit scores across his first two games, Samit did impress the fans with his brilliant swing of the bat to smash a towering six during the match against Bengaluru Blasters. Samit Dravid hits a six during Maharaja T20 KSCA tournament(X)

Batting at number four, Samit had a modest performance, contributing just seven runs to his team's total.

The match was disrupted by rain, and Samit's team lost by four wickets. However, the six from Samit went viral on social media platform X during the match.

Watch:

Here's how fans reacted to the hit:

Samit, a promising young all-rounder, captured attention with his performances in the 2023-24 Cooch Behar Trophy. Batting in the middle order, he contributed significantly to Karnataka's title-winning campaign, amassing 362 runs across eight matches.

His standout innings came with a robust 98 against Jammu and Kashmir, showcasing his batting prowess. Additionally, Samit’s all-round capabilities were on full display as he made key contributions with the ball, claiming 16 wickets in the tournament, including a crucial two-wicket haul in the final against Mumbai.

Under pressure, Samit demonstrated similar composure and skill that his father, Rahul Dravid, was renowned for during his illustrious career. Dravid, who transitioned from a successful playing career to coaching and broadcasting, has been instrumental in mentoring his son.

Despite his busy schedule as India’s head coach, Dravid has been actively involved in Samit’s cricketing journey. This includes notable performances like Samit’s 125-run knock against Frank Anthony Public School at the U-14 level in 2016.

Dravid senior, meanwhile, is on a well-deserved rest after playing a key role as Team India's head coach from 2021-2024, a stint which ended in June earlier this year with the side lifting the T20 World Cup. Under Dravid, India had also reached the final of the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup last year, losing to Australia in both games.