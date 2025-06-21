Batters collide into each other mid-pitch, fielders miss run outs, Rahul Tripathi gifts overthrow; unreal scenes: Watch

With the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 season slowly coming to a wrap, Raigad Royals defeated Kolhapur Tuskers by six wickets in the Eliminator on Friday, in Pune. Royals won by six wickets, and the result also saw them stay in contention for a spot in the finals vs Eagle Nashik Titans. They will now take on Puneri Bappa in Qualifier 2, on Saturday in Pune. Puneri lost to Nashik Titans by eight wickets in Qualifier 1. Rahul Tripathi missed an easy run out attempt, in Pune.(Instagram)

The match also saw a bizzare incident where a misfield saw Kolhapur miss out on an easy run-out attempt. It was a gentle push by the Raigad batter, and then a misfield saw both batters go for a single. On their way back for a double, both batters collided against each other and fell down, in the middle of the pitch.

Then the wicketkeeper threw the ball to the bowler for the run out. But the bowler fumbled, and then Rahul Tripathi attempted to make for it, swooping in like an eagle. But then his direct hit at the striker’s end, missed the stumps by a whisker, and the ball raced away to the boundary ropes, going past the empty slip region. The moment left even the commentator utterly confused, and exclaimed, “Listen, there are so many things to dissect in this one!”

Here is the full video of the bizarre incident:

The first innings saw Kolhapur post 164/7 in 20 overs, as Ankit Bawe smacked a half-century, registering 57 off 50 balls, packed with two sixes and two fours. Meanwhile, Nikhil Kadam struck thrice for Raigad.

Chasing 165 runs, Raigad edged past their opponents, reaching 165/4 in 19.4 overs, winning by six wickets. Opener Vicky Ostwal slammed 74 runs off 54 deliveries, including 11 fours and a maximum. For Kolhapur, Anad Thenge took two wickets.