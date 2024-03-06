Rain, cold and sleet stand between India and 4-1 finish in Dharamsala

Rohit Sharma and Co. will lock horns in the fifth and final Test match against England starting Thursday at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. After clinching the series, India will look to extend their domination as the final Tests hold big significance to consolidate their position in the World Test Championship points table. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium is amongst the most beautiful stadiums in the world covered with mountains. Meanwhile, it is going to be a tricky task for both teams as the players have to adapt to the chilly conditions at Dharamsala. The five-match series concludes at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Dharamsala Weather Forecast

The rain might halt the game on Day 1 of the contest as the weather prediction suggested that it is going to be a chilly morning followed by showers. The captains will keep the weather in mind while making the big decision at the toss. The weather might trouble the players the whole day as thundershowers are also part of the prediction in the afternoon. Meanwhile, the next three days are expected to be sunny which is great news for every cricket fan as two teams have played quality cricket throughout the series.

However, the final day may see the return of rain as it is expected to be 99 per cent cloud cover in Dharamsala on Monday, March 11.

England Name Playing XI

England have already announced their playing XI for the final Test as Mark Wood has been recalled in place of Ollie Robinson. The tearaway pacer will cause trouble for the Indian batters in the overcast conditions with his lethal pace.

Robinson lost his place after his wicketless outing in the fourth test in Ranchi, where India grabbed an unassailable 3-1 lead in the riveting five-match series, which concludes at the picturesque HPCA.

Wood will join forces with James Anderson in the pace attack while the young Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir will shoulder the spin load once again. Meanwhile, Joe Root will act as the fifth bowling option with his off-spin.

However, India might make a couple of changes to their side as Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return to the line-up in place of Kuldeep Yadav. While it is going to be a tough call for the team management to pick between Rajat Patidar, who failed to impress so far, and Devdutt Padikkal, who is yet to make his debut.