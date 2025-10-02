Rain to play spoilsport on Day 1 of the 1st Test against West Indies? Check out full weather prediction

Cricket returns to India with its purest format. After a historic win in the final of the Asia Cup 2025, the focus now shifts to Test cricket against the West Indies. The first Test of the series starts today at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. Groundsmen work at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AFP)

While cricket is what all the fans will be expecting today, the weather could be a concern. Ahmedabad’s skies are carrying enough moisture to keep the ground staff alert, and the five-day outlook suggests the threat will ebb and flow rather than vanish.

The India Meteorological Department has a Yellow Watch for thunderstorms in and around Ahmedabad today. That raises the prospect of short, sudden interruptions during the play on Day 1.

Day-by-day outlook

1st Day: Cloudy spells are expected with a couple of showers throughout the day. Passing showers are expected, and there is a potential for a thunderstorm in the region, later in the day. Short interruptions are expected, and the rain risk is medium.

2nd Day: Clearer weather is expected on the second day of the game. In fact, the weather report suggests that it could be the driest day over the five days. Chances of rain are very low.

3rd Day: For the third day of the game, the rain threat is low to medium. Periods of clouds and sunshine are expected with a potential stray sprinkle.

4th Day: The day is expected to start humid, with clouds increasing gradually. There are also forecasts of periods of rain in the afternoon.

5th Day: On the official last day of the game, occasional rain is forecast. It could be a stop-start kind of day. The prediction is of medium to high rain.

Toss Update and how the weather will impact the game

The toss for the match has been done. West Indies have won the coin flip, and they have opted to bat first. The pitch at the Narendra Modi stadium apparently has a tinge of grass, which might help the pacers, especially on the first day morning.

However, both teams have gone into the game with three spinners in their combination. This suggests that as the match progresses, the pitch will have wear and tear that would help their slower bowlers. The rain could be an influential factor if it interferes too much with the proceedings. More moisture on the wicket would mean that the spinners might not be as effective as the managements have expected.