Rajasthan Royals seek stability at the top as they begin IPL campaign

After finishing last in IPL 2020, perhaps Rajasthan Royals won’t be wrong to think the only one way they can go is up in IPL 2021. The side has a fresh look this time with a new captain in Sanju Samson and a couple of others, besides IPL’s costliest player, all-rounder Chris Morris.

To punch above their weight against the top teams though, RR would need more stability in the top-order, Samson said, ahead of RR's first game of IPL 2021 against Punjab Kings in Mumbai on Monday.

In 2020, RR did not have a settled opening pair till the last match. They tried five combinations at the top, including Steve Smith and Robin Uthappa, who are both no longer in RR.

Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the likely candidates to open the batting. Samson said: “It depends. Me and Sanga (RR director of cricket operations) will be trying to give the best combination for the team. It is crucial to give an individual or opening partner enough time in the tournament. So, a bit of stability will be seen in the tournament; the rest depends on how we go ahead,” Samson said in a virtual press conference on Sunday.

In IPL 2020, Samson mostly batted at No. 3 and ended up as RR’s top run-getter with 375 in 14 games. That put the wicketkeeper-batsman in a position to consolidate his India berth but he was not able to with Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan getting much better returns. IPL captaincy could boost his confidence.

“This format demands that (attacking) kind of attitude. We like to believe that everyone is thinking with almost the same mindset— to go out and play some good cricket and (show) a fearless attitude. That is what we stick to and that is what this tournament demands,” Samson said.

Apart from Samson and the foreign players, Rahul Tewatia stood out in the UAE. Tewatia almost single-handedly took RR home in two matches, including one against Punjab. The Haryana player also made it to the India squad for the T20I series against England.

Sangakkara said: “Both Sanju and Rahul are capable of not just being regulars, but great and outstanding performers on the international stage. They have an amazing ability, great cricketing sense, and both over the years have really progressed.

“Sanju has been a young batting superstar in the Indian scene for a long time, but the key is to understand that there is a process to achieve that ambition and to take it match by match. Each innings you play in IPL, the focus should be on that. It is important that Samson and Rahul have the trust of the team.”

In bowling, RR will be without England fast bowler Jofra Archer, their top wicket-taker (20) last season who is recuperating from a thumb surgery.

“Sanju and I will agree that losing Jofra is a blow for us. Jofra is a vital part of our makeup and not having him is a reality so we have to plan around it. We understand that it is a difficult time for Jofra really, he played through a full series against India with pain; we’re hoping he will join us at some stage,” Sanga said.

In Archer’s absence, Morris will have to take extra responsibility while a lot will depend on Jaydev Unadkat, rookie left-armer Chetan Sakariya and rookie pacer Kartik Tyagi.

“Inexperience can probably work for you and it could mean the opposition hasn’t seen you either. Fast bowling in IPL is not an easy task and we saw that yesterday (Delhi Capitals win over Chennai Super Kings) as well.

“Most of the wickets are good for batting. So, you have to be quite skilful. We have Kartik, who did pretty well last season in patches, and this year we have new additions—(pacer) Kuldeep Yadav (Jr) and Chetan.”

