Rajat Patidar tight-lipped about Phil Salt's return to the playing combination in Qualifier 1: ‘We have not decided yet’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have kept Phil Salt’s availability open for their IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans, with captain Rajat Patidar confirming that the England opener is fit but still under observation ahead of the knockout fixture in Dharamshala. Phil Salt in practice ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 1. (PTI)

Salt had missed the latter part of the league stage after playing RCB’s first six matches of the season, making his fitness one of the major selection calls before a contest that will send the winner straight into the final.

Rajat Patidar said ahead of Qualifier 1 in an interaction with the press that RCB have not yet finalised their playing XI and will take a call after assessing the conditions. “Salt is fit, he is under observation. But we have not decided yet on our playing XI. We will look at the wicket and then we will decide,” Patidar said.

Salt’s potential return gives RCB a major top-order decision before one of the biggest games of their season. The England batter’s aggressive powerplay game had been central to RCB’s early rhythm before injury pushed him out of the side. His presence would strengthen the opening combination, but RCB’s cautious stance suggests the management does not want to rush a decision before reading both the surface and the player’s match readiness.

RCB enter Qualifier 1 after finishing on top of the points table with 18 points from 14 matches. Gujarat Titans also finished on 18 points, but RCB edged them on net run rate to take first place. That top-two finish gave both sides two shots at reaching the final, though Patidar made it clear that RCB are not looking at the safety net yet.

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Patidar keeps focus on direct final qualification The RCB captain said the message inside the dressing room has remained fixed since the start of the season.

“Win and go to the final. That is chat we have had from day 1. Topping the table was something we manifested. We will get the rest, if we win this match,” Patidar said.

The Phil Salt call now sits at the centre of RCB’s tactical build-up. If he plays, RCB regain a specialist overseas opener capable of attacking Gujarat’s new-ball bowlers from the first over. If he does not, the franchise will need to continue with the combination that carried them through the final stretch of the league stage.

Patidar, however, avoided treating the match as a one-player equation. He said the contest will be decided by which team handles pressure better on the day.

“On the given day, the team which will perform better under the pressure, they will win. We just need to hold our nerves,” he said.

RCB will also need a response from their bowling group after a difficult outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league match. Patidar backed Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the rest of the attack to stay with the process that has worked for them through the tournament.

“He is an experienced bowler. The last game had not gone the way we wanted but bowling is our strength, and the way we bowl in the powerplay, I think that will be very crucial. So we look for early wickets, and that is what we have done so far. That is what Bhuvi, Hazlewood and Rasik are doing. So we hope that we continue the same process,” Patidar said.

For RCB, the Salt decision is now the one hanging thread before Qualifier 1. He is fit, but not yet locked in. In a playoff built on powerplay control, that call could shape the first move of the night.