Rajeev Shukla hits out at Shoaib Malik over ‘doctored’ audio aired on Pakistan TV: Stop circulating misleading content

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday hit back at former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik for airing what he described as an “altered, AI-generated audio” during a talk show on a Pakistani news channel, warning against the circulation of misleading content. Rajeev Shukla hit back at ‘manipulated’ Pakistan TV audio The show, which focused largely on the upcoming India-Pakistan clash scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, featured Malik playing an audio clip that purportedly quoted Shukla. The clip suggested that the ICC had acted at the BCCI’s request to convince the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to withdraw its boycott threat. “I would like to show you a clip of BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla,” Malik told the panel before playing the audio. ALSO READ: ‘Sanju Samson hasn’t done anything’: Srikkanth proposes out-of-the-box fix for Abhishek Sharma absence in Namibia clash The clip, played alongside an image of Shukla speaking to the media, said: “I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by the ICC representative on the repeated requests by BCCI to convince Pakistan to play against India. It’s a good, amicable solution which has been found to give priority to cricket.”

The video quickly went viral on social media, prompting an immediate response from Shukla. “A video of my remarks on the India-Pakistan World Cup match has been manipulated using AI to alter the audio. These statements are not mine. I urge everyone not to believe or circulate this misleading content and to report it wherever such videos are seen,” he wrote on X.

Minutes later, he tagged Malik and the channel in a follow-up post. “The video circulating with altered, AI-generated audio in my name is fake. @realshoaibmalik, @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL and @Salman_ARY, please stop circulating this misleading content. For reference, here is my original video,” Shukla said, sharing the authentic clip.