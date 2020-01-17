India vs Australia: Rajkot weather today, pitch report, importance of toss

cricket

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 09:45 IST

After the hammering in Mumbai, India would want to make a statement. This side is a proud bunch and hence, they will be smarting from the loss in the first ODI. For starters, they need to pick a side which has balance, both on paper and on the field. And then, they would hope their captain wins the toss. Australia will be confident, but when the dew sets in and when they have to attack with a wet ball against a very good chasing side, their resolve will be tested. Hence, toss is extremely important.

The weather is expected to be fair and the temperatures should hover around 27-28 degrees celsius. One day before the match, the 22-yard strip was given a proper roll and it also baked under the hot sun. Rajkot has always been a batting paradise and hence, the bowlers have to be at their best to minimise the damage.

ALSO READ: India Predicted XI for 2nd ODI - With series on the line, Virat Kohli set to make big changes in Rajkot

“Well it happens that (sometimes) you are not prepared. Well, the country was not prepared to see us collapsing in such situations but it is a part and parcel of the game. You have to take it in your stride and move forward,” young batsman Shreyas Iyer said on the eve of the match.

For Australia, this is not just another random ODI series. They bossed the summer at home and hence, this series was just another opportunity for them to extend their dominance. They have already tasted success in India when they came from behind to clich a 5-match series 3-2 before the world cup.

ALSO READ: Numbers reveal biggest threat for hosts in ODI series

“We have spoken about this series and how big this series is, particularly after the disappointing end to the World Cup. We can achieve something pretty special here. It’s going to be a big deal if we can get two away series wins in a row in India, so we have spoken about that briefly,” Adam Zampa said ahead of the match.