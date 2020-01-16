India vs Australia: With series on the line, numbers reveal biggest threat for Virat Kohli and company

cricket

Ever since he has made his comeback from the ban, Australian opener David Warner has been in roaring form, especially in One Day Internationals. He has smashed 4 ODI tons and 3 fifties since his return and is the biggest threat to India in this series. He signalled his intent and appetite to score match-winning centuries in the first ODI in Mumbai and if numbers and past history are anything to go by, the left-hander can prove to be a big problem for Kohli and company.

Warner has peeled off 775 runs at an average of 86.11 since 2019 and this the second-best average by a batsman with a minimum of 10 innings played. He loves the Indian attack and averages 54.66 which is the best for him vs any team with a minimum of 5 ODIs played.

Not only this, Indian conditions suit his style of play - he averages 74.60 in the country which is the best for him in any country where he has played a minimum of 5 matches.

These are his run of scores in the last three matches he has played in India:

o 124 at Bengaluru in 2017

o 53 at Nagpur in 2017

o 128* at Mumbai in 2020

“I think I’ve always had the hunger and desire for runs. It’s just a great effort from our fast bowlers to knock India over for 255. We wanted to just protect the Powerplay. We got off to a flier, and we were very clinical in the end. For us, it’s about keeping rotating the strike and taking the odd boundary here and there. it’s about taking the game deep. We knew if we were there at the end, we would win,” Warner, who was adjudged man of the match for his innings, said at the post-match presentation.

“For me, it’s about putting in a 100 percent all the time. As a kid, I loved fielding and diving around. I work hard on my fitness, and we’ve got a great S&C (strength and conditioning) and my wife also has had a role in making sure that I keep up with it,” he further added.