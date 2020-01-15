‘We’ll speak to our wives,’ David Warner and Aaron Finch on playing in 2023 ODI World Cup

cricket

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:19 IST

We may be months away from the T20I World Cup in Australia this year but Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch have already set their eyes way beyond that. The thought of representing Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup has already crossed their minds despite it being more than 3 years away. But before even thinking about opening the batting for Australia in the next edition of Australia ODI World Cup, the blistering openers will have to cross get clearance from their wives.

“I think we’ll speak to our wives first. We’ll both be 36 or 37, I’ve got three kids – I hope that’s the last one – and in that three years you’ve got form, wives, family,” said David Warner after Australia’s thumping 10-wicket win against hosts India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

“We’ve got a great bunch of guys here that, potentially with our senior players, can make that (2023) World Cup,” Warner added.

“Looking forward, I’d love to be there. There’s a long road ahead, but if I’m here (India for the World Cup) I’m very fortunate that I’ve got a good wife.”

David Warner and Aaron Finch stitched together an unbroken 258-run stand to lead Australia to a 10-wicket win. The opening partnership was the second highest in a 10-wicket win run-chase and the highest against India.

Both Warner and Finch slammed centuries to give India no chance of defending their below-par total.

“We know each other’s games so well and personalities that now we can have honest conversations out there,” Warner said.

“It’s just great to go out there and play the way that we do, when he’s going I know what my role is.

“And when I’m going he knows what he’s role is and we communicate that straight away and I think that’s the best thing about our partnership.

“It works very well. It’s great and I absolutely love it and he loves it and hopefully we can keep looking forward to that next World Cup.”

Australia have gone 1-0 up in the three-match series and they will next face India in the 2nd ODI at Rajkot on Friday.