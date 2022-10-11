PCB shares massive update on Shaheen Afridi's availability for warm-up matches ahead of T20 World Cup

At a time when Indian think is yet to announce the like-for-like replacement of injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared a massive update about the availability of pace ace Shaheen Afridi for the 2022 edition of the ICC World T20. Rohit Sharma-led Team India dealt a major blow with Bumrah ruled out of the showpiece event.

Indian pacer Bumrah and Pakistan's Afridi had missed the entire edition of the Asia Cup due to their respective injuries. While Bumrah is set to miss the T20 World Cup due to a back injury, his Pakistan counterpart Afridi is expected to join the Pakistan camp for the ICC event.

ALSO READ: 'Spoke to Shaheen 2 days ago...': PCB chairman breaks silence on whether Pakistan pacer will be 'ready' for India clash

As per an official release shared by the PCB on Tuesday, it has been learned that Afridi is all set to join the Pakistan squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. A fit-again Afridi will join the Pakistani camp in Brisbane on Saturday. Afridi is heading to Australia after undergoing his rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Committee at the Crystal Palace Football Club.

The apex cricket board of Pakistan has also revealed that Afridi is available for selection for the warm-up matches. Pakistan will face England (October 17) and Afghanistan (October 19) in their upcoming practice matches ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"I am super excited at the prospects of rejoining the national side for the T20 World Cup and playing my part in our Australia campaign. It has been a difficult period for me to be miles away from the game and the team I love the most, and not be part of some gruelling and exciting matches," Afridi was quoted as saying by the PCB. Opener Fakhar Zaman will also join the Pakistan camp in Brisbane. Babar Azam-led Pakistan will meet arch-rivals Team India in their World Cup opener on October 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON