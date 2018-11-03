Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Live Updates, Day 3: Defending champs Vidarbha struggle

All-rounder Shivam Dubey’s smashing hundred complemented by pacer Tushar Deshpande’s late evening burst saw Mumbai gain upperhand against Railways on the second day of the Ranji Trophy group A encounter on Friday. After Siddhesh Lad (99) missed out on a hundred, Dubey (114) struck his maiden century in only his second first-class game as Mumbai scored 411 in their first essay. The Railways were down in the dumps at 115 for 6 with Deshpande (3/29 in 11 overs) struck a double blow with the semi-new ball.

Follow Ranji Trophy 2018-19 live updates below -

09:50 hrs IST Vidarbha off to a bad start Defending champions Vidarbha have suffered their first blow of the day. WICKET! Over: 18.5 S R Ramaswamy 29(59) b A A Sanklecha, Vidarbha 54/1 #MAHvVID @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 3, 2018





09:22 hrs IST Manipur lose a crucial wicket Lakhan Arjun Rawat has to depart after scoring a well-made half-century as Manipur lose their third wicket against Sikkim. Manipur are following on after being dismissed for 79 in their first innings after Sikkim made 372. WICKET! Over: 37.5 Lakhan Arjun Rawat 70(120) lbw Padam, Manipur 131/3 @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 3, 2018





09:05 hrs IST Arunachal on the backfoot AP have lost quick wickets early on the day three and they are now struggling against Meghalaya. However, their first innings lead might help them in the end. WICKET! Over: 51.5 Kamsha Yangfo 40(79) lbw Gurinder Singh, Arunachal Pradesh 126/8 @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 3, 2018



