LIVE BLOG

Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 4 Day 3: Live score and updates

Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Catch all the action of the third day of the round four matches of the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy through our live blog.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 30, 2018 09:15 IST
highlights

Three rounds have been completed and while there have been some quality performances from the old warhorses of domestic cricket in the country, some of the new stars have also taken to the stage with vengeance. A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, are participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The new teams did feature in the recently held Vijay Hazare Trophy, but playing red-ball cricket will be a tougher challenge as has been witnessed by some of them so far this season.

Catch the updates here:

09:25 hrs IST

Manipur on the verge of getting dismissed

09:13 hrs IST

Harayna lower-order eye crucial runs

09:00 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

A very warm welcome to the live blog of the third day of the round four matches of the Ranji Trophy. We will get you the updates of the matches that is going on from all over the country.