Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 4 Day 4: Live score and updates
Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Catch all the action of the fourth day of the round four matches of the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy through our live blog.
10:10 hrs IST
Bengal favourites to win match
09:42 hrs IST
Mizoram dismissed, Pankaj stars
09:29 hrs IST
Chattisgarh suffer top-order collapse
09:13 hrs IST
Bengal cross 100-run mark
08:58 hrs IST
Match heading towards a close finish
08:45 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Three rounds have been completed and while there have been some quality performances from the old warhorses of domestic cricket in the country, some of the new stars have also taken to the stage with vengeance. A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, are participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The new teams did feature in the recently held Vijay Hazare Trophy, but playing red-ball cricket will be a tougher challenge as has been witnessed by some of them so far this season.
Catch the live updates here:
End Of Over 40 - Bengal 117/3, Need 99 Run(s) to Win, Sudip Chatterjee 2(6) Aamir 21(37) #TNvBEN @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 1, 2018
Mizoram dismissed, Pankaj stars
Pankaj Singh 4 WICKETS! (9.3-4-15-4), Cricket Association of Mizoram 45/10 #CAPvCAM @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 1, 2018
WICKET! Over: 29.3 G Lalbiakvela 3(24) b Pankaj Singh, Cricket Association of Mizoram 45/10 #CAPvCAM @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 1, 2018
Chattisgarh suffer top-order collapse
End Of Over 20 - Chhattisgarh 37/5, Trail By 63 Runs, Manoj Singh 3(9) Shakeeb Ahmed 3(12) #CHHvVID @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 1, 2018
Bengal cross 100-run mark
Bengal 103/2 in 33.1 Overs #TNvBEN @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/ufXS87lg2o— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 1, 2018
Match heading towards a close finish
End Of Over 40 - Odisha 120/5, Need 95 Run(s) to Win, Abhishek Raut 25(37) Subhransu Senapati 46(95) #ODIvTPA @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 1, 2018
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the fourth day of the fourth round matches in the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy. We will get you the scores of all the matches that are being played across the country.