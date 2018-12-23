Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 7 Day 2, live score and updates

Mumbai got off to a good start in the round seven match against Saurashtra at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Opening batsman Jay Bista notched 127 off 150 balls to help his team end Day 1 at 334/5. Gujarat ended Day 1 of the match against Vidarbha at 263/6, while Priyam Garg’s hundred helped Uttar Pradesh reach 257/4 against Tripura.

