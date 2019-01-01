Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 8 Day 3, live score and updates
Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Catch all the live updates from the third day of the round eight matches of the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy.
-
12:06 hrs IST
Lunch
-
10:45 hrs IST
Bihar beat Mizoram
-
10:44 hrs IST
Ashutosh Aman takes 5 wickets
-
10:43 hrs IST
Gujarat cross 450
-
10:29 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Former Delhi wicket-keeper Puneet Bisht cracked a maiden triple century, an unbeaten 301, to put Meghalaya on top against Sikkim in their Ranji Trophy Plate Group fixture in Bhubaneswar on Monday.
At the close of play on Day 2, Meghalaya were 555/3 with a comfortable 336-run first innings lead.
Meanwhile, Vidarbha piled up a mammoth 511 in their first essay and then reduced Mumbai to 169/6 on the second day of their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy Game in Nagpur on Monday.
For Vidarbha, veteran Wasim Jaffer (178) and one-down Atharva Taide (95) had laid foundation of a big score at the Vidarha Cricket Association stadium.
Resuming at 389/4, Ganesh Satish added 13 runs to his overnight tally and fell at 90 as he missed a deserving hundred. Satish became pacer Shardul Thakur’s second victim.
Follow live updates from all the Ranji Trophy matches here -
Lunch
Lunch break: Chhattisgarh - 216/6 in 69.6 overs (Ajay Mandal 6 off 14, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 97 off 198) #KARvCHH @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 1, 2019
Lunch break: Mumbai - 10/2 in 9.6 overs (Dhrumil Matkar 3 off 22, S D Lad 6 off 20) #VIDvMUM @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 1, 2019
Lunch break: Gujarat - 539/8 in 127.6 overs (S A Desai 4 off 12, Piyush Chawla 44 off 54) #MAHvGUJ @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 1, 2019
Lunch break: Baroda - 122/7 in 46.6 overs (Bhargav Bhatt 9 off 21, K H Pandya 76 off 114) #RLWvBDA @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 1, 2019
Bihar beat Mizoram
Bihar Won by an innings and 216 Run(s) @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/thW6LXElN2— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 1, 2019
Ashutosh Aman takes 5 wickets
Ashutosh Aman 5 WICKETS! (22.5-11-28-5), Cricket Association of Mizoram 147/9 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 1, 2019
Gujarat cross 450
Gujarat 451/5 in 103.5 Overs #MAHvGUJ @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/dwL2DBWnPs— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 1, 2019
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the third day of the round eight matches of the Ranji Trophy. We will get you the updates from the matches that is going on from all over the country.