 Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 8 Day 3, live score and updates
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 8 Day 3, live score and updates

Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Catch all the live updates from the third day of the round eight matches of the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy.

By HT Correspondent | Jan 01, 2019 12:09 IST
highlights

Former Delhi wicket-keeper Puneet Bisht cracked a maiden triple century, an unbeaten 301, to put Meghalaya on top against Sikkim in their Ranji Trophy Plate Group fixture in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

At the close of play on Day 2, Meghalaya were 555/3 with a comfortable 336-run first innings lead.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha piled up a mammoth 511 in their first essay and then reduced Mumbai to 169/6 on the second day of their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy Game in Nagpur on Monday.

For Vidarbha, veteran Wasim Jaffer (178) and one-down Atharva Taide (95) had laid foundation of a big score at the Vidarha Cricket Association stadium.

Resuming at 389/4, Ganesh Satish added 13 runs to his overnight tally and fell at 90 as he missed a deserving hundred. Satish became pacer Shardul Thakur’s second victim.

Follow live updates from all the Ranji Trophy matches here -

12:06 hrs IST

Lunch

 

 

 

 

10:45 hrs IST

Bihar beat Mizoram

 

10:44 hrs IST

Ashutosh Aman takes 5 wickets

 

10:43 hrs IST

Gujarat cross 450

 

10:29 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

A very warm welcome to the live blog of the third day of the round eight matches of the Ranji Trophy. We will get you the updates from the matches that is going on from all over the country.