Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 8 Day 3, live score and updates

Former Delhi wicket-keeper Puneet Bisht cracked a maiden triple century, an unbeaten 301, to put Meghalaya on top against Sikkim in their Ranji Trophy Plate Group fixture in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

At the close of play on Day 2, Meghalaya were 555/3 with a comfortable 336-run first innings lead.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha piled up a mammoth 511 in their first essay and then reduced Mumbai to 169/6 on the second day of their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy Game in Nagpur on Monday.

For Vidarbha, veteran Wasim Jaffer (178) and one-down Atharva Taide (95) had laid foundation of a big score at the Vidarha Cricket Association stadium.

Resuming at 389/4, Ganesh Satish added 13 runs to his overnight tally and fell at 90 as he missed a deserving hundred. Satish became pacer Shardul Thakur’s second victim.

