Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 9 Day 2: Live Score and Updates

LIVE BLOG

Catch all the live updates from round 9, day 2 of Ranji Trophy 2018-19

By HT Correspondent | Jan 08, 2019 11:28 IST
highlights

It is time for the ninth round of the Ranji Trophy. Eight rounds have been completed and while there have been some quality performances from the old warhorses of domestic cricket in the country, some of the new stars have also taken to the stage with vengeance. A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, are participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Catch all the live updates here:

11:20 hrs IST

Girinath Reddy grabs 6 as MP fold cheaply

11:00 hrs IST

Rajasthan register big win

10:40 hrs IST

Odisha post 352 runs in their first innings

10:20 hrs IST

Tripura collapse

10:00 hrs IST

Shubman Gill misses out on a hundred

09:40 hrs IST

Manipur’s Priyojit K claims 4 wickets

09:30 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

It’s day 2 of the ninth round of the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 campaign. Catch all the action from across the country with our live update