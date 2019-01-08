Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 9 Day 2: Live Score and Updates
Catch all the live updates from round 9, day 2 of Ranji Trophy 2018-19
11:20 hrs IST
11:00 hrs IST
10:40 hrs IST
10:20 hrs IST
10:00 hrs IST
09:40 hrs IST
09:30 hrs IST
It is time for the ninth round of the Ranji Trophy. Eight rounds have been completed and while there have been some quality performances from the old warhorses of domestic cricket in the country, some of the new stars have also taken to the stage with vengeance. A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, are participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.
Catch all the live updates here:
Girinath Reddy grabs 6 as MP fold cheaply
Girinath Reddy 6 WICKETS! (10.5-4-29-6), Madhya Pradesh 91/10 #MPvAP @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 8, 2019
Rajasthan register big win
Team Rajasthan Won by an innings and 77 Run(s) (Qualified) #TPAvRAJ @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/N8Loekm3zW— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 8, 2019
Odisha post 352 runs in their first innings
End Innings: Odisha - 352/10 in 111.5 overs (Basant Mohanty 28 off 40, Rajesh Mohanty 30 off 25) #ODIvGOA @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 8, 2019
Tripura collapse
Tripura 50/7 in 18.5 Overs #TPAvRAJ @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/N8Loekm3zW— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 8, 2019
Shubman Gill misses out on a hundred
WICKET! Over: 38.1 Shubman Gill 91(119) ct Sudip Chatterjee b Mukesh Kumar, Punjab 129/3 #BENvPUN @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 8, 2019
Manipur’s Priyojit K claims 4 wickets
Priyojit K 4 WICKETS! (7.5-2-22-4), Bihar 130/6 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 8, 2019
Hello and welcome
It’s day 2 of the ninth round of the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 campaign. Catch all the action from across the country with our live update