Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 9 Day 2: Live Score and Updates

It is time for the ninth round of the Ranji Trophy. Eight rounds have been completed and while there have been some quality performances from the old warhorses of domestic cricket in the country, some of the new stars have also taken to the stage with vengeance. A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, are participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Catch all the live updates here:

10:40 hrs IST Odisha post 352 runs in their first innings End Innings: Odisha - 352/10 in 111.5 overs (Basant Mohanty 28 off 40, Rajesh Mohanty 30 off 25) #ODIvGOA @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 8, 2019



