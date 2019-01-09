LIVE BLOG
Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 9 Day 3: Live Updates
Catch all the updates from round 9, day 3 of Ranji Trophy 2018-19
highlights
-
09:35 hrs IST
Manipur all out for 238
-
09:30 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
It is time for the ninth round of the Ranji Trophy. Eight rounds have been completed and while there have been some quality performances from the old warhorses of domestic cricket in the country, some of the new stars have also taken to the stage with vengeance. A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, are participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.
Here are the live updates from day 3 of action:
09:35 hrs IST
Manipur all out for 238
End Innings: Manipur - 238/10 in 70.4 overs (Bishworjit 0 off 1, Th Kishan 0 off 8) @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 9, 2019
09:30 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
It’s day 3 of the ninth round of the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 campaign. Catch all the action from across the country with our live update