Ranji Trophy 2018: Karnataka take first-innings lead, match ends in a draw

Hosts Karnataka amassed three points on the basis of their crucial first-innings lead as their Elite Ranji Trophy Group A game against Mumbai ended in a tame draw.

Domestic giants Mumbai had to be content with a single point after their batsmen flopped in the first-innings and conceded a huge 195-run lead.

Karnataka resumed the day on 81/3 in their second essay and it was again rookie Krishnamurthy Siddharth who shone with the bat. Siddharth remained unbeaten on 71.

It was due to Siddharth’s stroke-filed ton that Karnataka had managed to pile up 400 in the first innings before bundling out Mumbai for 205.

The hosts declared their second innings for 170/5 to set a challenging 366-run target for Mumbai.

But instead of going for the target, Mumbai batted 64 overs in their second essay with opener Akhil Herwadkar and experienced Surya Kumar Yadav, both scoring 53 each.

Surya remained unbeaten in company of Aditya Tare (29 not out) as the game ended in a draw.

Even after two matches, both Mumbai and Karnataka are still searching for their maiden win of this season.

Meanwhile, at Raipur, the Chhattisgarh versus Railways game too ended in a draw, with Railways grabbing three points on the basis of their first innings lead. The hosts had to settle for one point.

At Nadiad, the game between Saurashtra and Gujarat also ended in a draw. But Saurashtra salvaged three points as they took the first-innings lead and Gujarat had to settle with one point.

At Nagpur, Vidarbha grabbed three points against Baroda on the basis of their first innings lead as the match ended in a tame draw.

