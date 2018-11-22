Ranji Trophy 2018: Rajasthan’s fightback continues against Jharkhand

Rajasthan, who conceded the first -innings lead to hosts Jharkhand, made a splendid comeback in their second essay in their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy match Thursday.

Rajasthan, who were bundled out for 100 in the first innings and conceded the lead, made up for the mistakes in the second outing, as they put on 379 on the board to leave Jharkhand with a challenging victory chase.

Jharkhand, bowled out for 152 in their first innings, were 24 for no loss at stumps on day three and required 304 more for an outright win on the final day.

Ashok Menaria, who hit a stroke-filled 125 off 325 balls, led Rajasthan’s fight back in the second innings, while Rajesh Bishnoi Jr chipped in with a gritty 82 off 145-balls.

Menaria hit 19 boundaries, while Bishnoi Jr smashed 13 fours as the duo frustrated the Jharkhand bowlers at the JSCA Stadium.

Rajasthan had resumed the day at 127 for 4 before Jharkhand were set a daunting 328-run target.

At Guwahati, Odisha ticked all the boxes to defeat hosts Assam by nine wickets.

Rajesh Mohanty emerged as the star bowler for Odisha as he picked up six wickets in the second essay.

At Rohtak, Goa required another 255 runs for an outright victory against Haryana.

Brief scores:At Ranchi: Rajasthan 100 and 379 (Ashok Menaria 125; Rajesh Bishnoi Jr 82, Anukul Roy 4-97) v Jharkhand 152 and 24 for no loss.

At Guwahati: Assam 121 and 132 (Sibsankar Roy 56, Rajesh Mohanty 6-55) v Odisha 240 and 16 for 1.

Odisha won by nine wickets.

At Rohtak: Haryana 276 and 185 (Pramod Chandila 122 not out, Krishna Das 5-41) v Goa 177 and 30 for 2.

At Srinagar: Tripura 124 and 233 for 4 (Smit Patel 71 not out, Udiyan Ghosh 67, Waseem Raza 3-59) v Jammu and Kashmir 442 all out.

At New Delhi (Palam): Services 260 and 35 for 1 vs Uttar Pradesh 535 for 9 declared (Rinku Singh 163 not out, Zeeshan Ansari 76, Divesh Gurdev Pathania 4-104).

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 18:48 IST