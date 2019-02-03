 Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Final, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra: Live Updates
Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Final, Vidarbha vs Saurashtra: Live Updates

Follow all the live updates from the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 final between one-time winners Vidarbha and two-time finalists Saurashtra at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur

By HT Correspondent | Feb 03, 2019 09:42 IST
highlights

The Ranji Trophy 2018-19 final begins Sunday and will be contested between one-time winners Vidarbha and two-time finalists Saurashtra at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Vidarbha, the defending champion have won the toss and decided to bat.

Here are the live updates from the game:

09:25 hrs IST

Vidarbha - Playing XI

09:25 hrs IST

Saurashtra - Playing XI