Ranji Trophy: Bengal reappoint Manoj Tiwary as captain for Delhi clash

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 20:08 IST

Senior batsman Manoj Tiwary was on Friday re-appointed as Bengal skipper in absence of Abhimanyu Easwaran for their Ranji match against Delhi beginning on Monday. Abhimanyu, who was appointed skipper at the beginning of the season replacing Tiwary, is travelling to New Zealand for India A commitments. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had requested Tiwary to lead Bengal and he has duly agreed to take the responsibility against Delhi which will be their last home outing of the season.

Tiwary became only the second batsman from Bengal to hit a triple century as his unbeaten 303 sealed a massive innings and 303 runs win over Hyderabad in their last match at Kalyani, which was their first home win of the season.

Delhi stunned defending champions Vidarbha by six wickets in a thrilling 347-run chase with Nitish Rana smashing a 68-ball unbeaten 105.

Their big win propelled Bengal (19 points from five matches) to third spot in the cross-pool. Delhi are placed eighth in the standings with 16 points from five matches.

Bengal squad: Manoj Tiwary (captain), Shrevats Goswami (wk), Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Raman, Koushik Ghosh, Arnab Nandi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Shreyan Chakraborty, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Nilakantha Das and Sudip Gharami