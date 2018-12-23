Ranji Trophy: Manipur maul Arunachal Pradesh inside two days

Manipur crushed Arunachal Pradesh by 112 runs to wrap up the issue inside one and a half days in an early finish to their Ranji Trophy Plate Group fixture, here Sunday.

A day after 23 wickets tumbled at the 22 Yards School of Cricket Ground at Saltlake, Manipur made 253 in their second essay to set a 273-run target for Arunachal Pradesh.

Shot out for their lowest total of 66 in the first innings, Arunachal Pradesh put up another insipid show with the bat to fold for 160, succumbing to their fifth defeat in six matches.

That their no 11 batsman Deendyal Upadhyay top-scored for 52 summed up the batting plight of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Arunchal Pradesh frontline seamer Upadhayay stood in their highest partnerhsip of 74 runs with Licha Tehi (26 not out) before being cleaned up by Thokchom Singh.

Upadhayay’s stroke-filled 52 came off 50 balls with nine boundaries.

This was Manipur’s third victory from six matches as they have 18 points, while Arunachal Pradesh who are yet to win a match have three points.

Earlier, resuming the day on 192/3 on a breezy Sunday morning, Manipur lost wickets at regular intervals and could add just 61 runs to their overnight total.

Debutant opener Hrithik Kanojia, who was overnight 79, missed a century by nine runs after being dismissed by Licha Tehi (3/74).

“I should have stayed longer. But luckily for us Arunachal Pradesh did not do well in the second innings too. I am happy that we won. But a century on debut would have been special,” the 19-year-old from Delhi said.

Kanojia’s 98-run partnership with captain Yashpal Singh (51) on the first day was a game changer in the low-scoring fixture.

“I think that was the turning point. Till then it was anybody’s match,” he added.

Thokchom Singh who clinched a careerbest 5/16 in the first innings for a match haul of seven wickets was adjudged man-of-the-match. Singh also chipped in with valuable 19 and 18 runs in the low-scoring tie.

Manipur coach Shiv Sundar Das said it was good to bounce back with a win after being bundled out for 88 in the first innings.

“The first two sessions on Friday was difficult. They have just started and have no experience of playing under these trying conditions. It’s a good learning curve for the boys. Also Hrithik (Kanojia) and Yashpal Singh’s partnership played a huge role. Hrithik batted really well and I am very happy for him,” he said.

Surprised that the match ended before tea on the second day, Das said: “It came as a surprise. But we will not complain.” Brief Scores:

In Kolkata: Manipur 85 and 253; 56 overs (Hrithik Kanojia 91, Yashpal Singh 51; Techi Doria 3/71, Licha Tehi 3/74). Arunachal Pradesh 66 and 160; 37.3 overs (Deendyal Upadhyay 52; KP Singh 3/33). Manipur won by 112 runs. Points: Manipur 6, Arunachal Pradesh 0.

In Patna:

Bihar 150 and 255/3; 55 overs (Mangal Mehrur 129 batting, MD Rahmatullah 55 batting). Nagaland 209; 75.4 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 53; Ashutosh Aman 7/47).

In Puducherry: Puducherry vs Uttarakhand. No play.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 18:25 IST