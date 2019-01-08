Ranji Trophy: Mumbai on brink of maiden win of season against Chhattisgarh

Hosts Mumbai, who are already out of contention for a quarter-final berth, are on the cusp of registering their first win of the season against Chhattisgarh in their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy game in Mumbai.

At the end of day two of the four-day game at the Wankhede Stadium, the 41-time champions needed 14 runs more to notch a consolation victory.

Mumbai ended the second day at 77 for 0 in their second innings, chasing a target of 91, with their openers Jay Bista (36 not out) and Vikrant Auti (32 not out) at the crease.

Mumbai, who had bundled out the opposition for 129 in the first innings on Monday, replied with 188 after starting day two on 118 for three.

The hosts then shot out the visitors for 149 in the second innings to place themselves on the cusp of their maiden outright win of the season.

First innings wreckers-in-chief, pacers Shardul Thakur (4-47) and Tushar Deshpande (4-53) were again the main destroyers in the visitors second innings.

Only Vishal Singh (47) showed some spine but that did not help his side.

In the morning, Mumbai lost seven wickets while adding 60 runs with recalled not out batsman Surya Kumar Yadav out for 43.

All-rounder Shivam Dubey chipped in with a valuable knock of 28.

Meanwhile, hosts Baroda held their nerve to beat Karnataka by 2 wickets in a pulsating match at Vadodara to keep their qualifying hopes for the quarters.

After this win, Baroda are now placed third with 26 points from eight matches. They had won three matches, lost one and drew the remaining matches.

On the other hand, Karnataka retained their second place with 27 points from eight matches.

They have won three matches and lost two.

Yet, both Baroda and Karnataka’s fortunes of qualifying for the quarter-final depend on other match results.

At Rajkot, Saurshtra posted 356 in their first innings with some vital contributions from the lower-order against reigning champions Vidarbha.

At close of play, Vidarbha were 63 for 2, having lost their openers Aharva Taide and Faiz Fazal, and adrift by 293 runs.

In another inconsequential Elite Group A tie, hosts Railways thrashed Maharashtra by an innings and 58 runs in New Delhi.

Railways bundled out Maharashtra for 131 in the second to record the win and grabbed seven points.

Brief scores:

At Mumbai: Chhattisgarh 129 and 149 (Vishal Singh 47, Amandeep Khare 33, Shardul Thakur 4-47) versus Mumbai 188 (Surya Kumar Yadav 43, Vikrant Auti 43, Pankaj Rao 3-53) and 77/0 (Jay Bista 36 not out, Vikrant Auti 32 not out).

At Delhi: Maharashtra 70 and 131 (Satyajeet Bachhav 27, J S Pande 19, Avinash Yadav 5-71, Harsh Tyagi 4-29) lost to Railways 259 (Mahesh Rawat 89, Gandhar Bhatawadekar 37, Satyajeet Bachhav 8-108) by an innings and 58 runs.

At Rajkot: Saurashtra 356 (Harvik Desai 74, D A Jadeja 72, Sheldon Jackson 65, Y R Thakur 4-92) versus Vidarbha 63/2 (Atharva Taide 31, Wasin Jaffer 19 not out, Jaydev Unadkat 1-11).

At Baroda: Karnataka 112 and 220 (Siddharth K V 64, Manish Pandey 50, Bhargav Bhatt 5-116, Deepak Hooda 5-31) lost to Baroda 223 and 110 for 8 (Yusuf Pathan 41, Vishnu Solanki 20, M Prasidh Krishna 3-14) by two wickets.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 20:52 IST