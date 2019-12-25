Ranji Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan hits unbeaten 137, steers Delhi out of trouble

cricket

Shikhar Dhawan, returning to the Delhi Ranji Trophy team as skipper with a point to prove following an injury setback, played an innings that saved his team further embarrassment after it had lost points in the first two games of the season.

It was his unbeaten 137 that took Delhi to 269/7 at stumps on Day One against Hyderabad at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground. It may have also sent a reminder to the selectors that he is not done yet in the longest format.

The India opener, who has been axed from the Test side and was battling a knee injury that led to his omission from the India T20 team that played West Indies, has not played Test cricket since last year’s England tour.

On Wednesday, in his first first-class game since the Oval Test in September 2018, he summoned his 34-Test experience to dig deep as the Delhi top order collapsed around him on a surface that helped swing and seam. Delhi were reduced to 49/3 by the Hyderabad bowling attack led by Mohammed Siraj, who is among the second rung of India pacers.

Crucial to Dhawan’s stay was his resolve to play orthodox cricket, something the now limited-overs specialist is not accustomed to these days on wickets that are true and lack movement.

“I tried to play box cricket, i.e. keep the bat close to the body because good balls could be delivered on this surface any time. These were more like English conditions. Good that I am doing well in these conditions, so my confidence is high,” Dhawan said after stumps.

Complacency can set in when a batsman comes down to domestic first-class games from the international level.

Dhawan, fortunately for Delhi, was conscious of it and didn’t give in to temptations, like going after the spinner, Mehdi Hassan, who was also the day’s most successful bowler with three wickets.

“I had to change my game. When that left-arm bowler (Hassan) was bowling, I felt like I should go after the bowling but I knew we had lost wickets at the other end. When I saw the overall situation, I felt like I had to stay at one end. I felt like if I leave this end, we’ll fold up quickly. We needed to cash in from the position we had got back into (after the poor start) and we did,” said Dhawan, who hit 19 fours, including some delightful shots through the cover, and two sixes in his 198-ball stay.

Throughout the day, even as others fell to either poor shots or good balls, he avoided chasing wide deliveries. There was a rare instance when he did that and almost paid the price but luck favoured him. He was on 67 when he chased a wide ball and was caught in the gully. It, however, turned out to be a no ball.

“With the experience I have, I have an idea of the shots to play on different wickets. I didn’t play too many drives. When I was 20-21 I used to go after wide deliveries too often. Now, as an experienced player I see the surface and decide. I was convinced (today) I don’t have to play the drives.”

Dhawan recently told HT he has not given up hopes of playing Test cricket again. He, however, doesn’t want to be weighed down by the pressure of making a return.

“I don’t worry much about it. I am a relaxed person and don’t weigh myself down with too many worries. I would count this as a normal, good knock. I was timing the ball well, practising in Bangalore (National Cricket Academy while returning from injury), going through the process like doing fitness. I feel satisfied. On this challenging wicket, when you stay for long, the feeling is very different. I hope I score more runs.”

Delhi will hope they can get to 300 —Dhawan feels even 269 is a good total on the surface —to leave India pace bowler Ishant Sharma to run through the Hyderabad batting.

Ishant, who produced a Man-of-the-Series show in the recent Test series against Bangladesh, is returning to competitive cricket after a month-long rest. He was told by BCCI to skip the first two Ranji games to recover after a busy international schedule.