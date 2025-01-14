Ranji Trophy: Yashasvi Jaiswal available for Mumbai's match against Jammu and Kashmir; Sarfaraz Khan injured

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was the pick of the Indian batters during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has made himself available for Mumbai's upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir on January 23. The left-handed batter was the leading run-getter for India in the five-match Test series against Australia, as he scored 391 runs with an average of 43.44. Yashasvi Jaiswal has made himself available for next Ranji trophy match. (PTI)

Sources within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed to Hindustan Times that Yashasvi Jaiswal has already informed management and head coach Omkar Salvi of his availability for the upcoming Ranji Trophy fixture.

The selection committee will pick the Mumbai team by the end of this week. Jaiswal is not part of India's T20 squad for the upcoming five-match series against England.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal has confirmed that he is available for the match against Jammu and Kashmir. The selection committee will be meeting by the end of this week to pick the squad," an MCA source said.

On the other hand, Sarfaraz Khan has injured his rib, so he will not be available for the Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu and Kashmir. "Sarfaraz has injured his ribs and has informed us about his unavailability for the next Ranji Trophy match," the MCA source said.

Lot of focus on domestic cricket

On Tuesday, India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted training alongside the Mumbai squad at the Wankhede Stadium. Whether Rohit will make himself available for the Ranji Trophy fixture remains to be seen.

If Rohit decides to play against Jammu and Kashmir, Mumbai may field a star-studded lineup, including Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, and Shardul Thakur.

Ever since the loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, the focus has turned to the upcoming round of the Ranji Trophy. Shubman Gill has already made himself available for Punjab's Ranji match against Karnataka.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have also been named in Delhi's probables list for the next round of the Ranji Trophy. However, it is not known whether the duo will make themselves available for the Ranji Trophy fixture.