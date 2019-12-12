Ranji Trophy: Yusuf Pathan refuses to walk back after incorrect decision, Ajinkya Rahane gets involved - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 17:53 IST

Apart from bringing abundance of talent, India’s premier domestic tournament, Ranji Trophy has also showered limelight on the poor standards of umpiring in the country at domestic level, over the year. One such incident took place on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy opening match between Mumbai and Baroda on Thursday, when a poor decision by the umpire cost Baroda allrounder Yusuf Pathan his wicket.

Also read: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli shine; Rishabh Pant flops again

Mumbai off-spinner Shashank Attarde delivered a loopy delivery to Pathan, who tried to defend it. But the ball took a bounce, struck Pathan’s chest and went straight into the hands of the fielder at short leg Jay Bista. After a huge appeal from Mumbai, umpire took a lot of time to consider and then raised his finger.

Yusuf looked shocked at the decision, and remained glued to the crease. As Mumbai fielders celebrated, Pathan remained on the crease, hoping the umpire would change his decision. The square leg umpire came towards the front umpire to have a chat, with Pathan still not making the long walk back.

At last, Mumbai batsman Ajinkya Rahane came to Pathan and the two exchanged a few words. Mumbai wicketkeeper separated Rahane from the situation, and finally, Pathan started walking back, still miffed with the decision.

Eventually, Baroda were bundled out for 224 while chasing the target of 533. Mumbai picked up an easy 309-run win.