India vs West Indies 3rd T20I report card: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli shine; Rishabh Pant flops again

cricket

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 17:16 IST

Indian top-order came to the party as they inflicted a 67-run defeat on West Indies in the third and final T20I at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Following batsmen’s onslaught, bowlers too came up with the goods despite a special knock from Windies skipper Kieron Pollard. Courtesy of this emphatic victory, India clinched the series 2-1 and continued their glorious run of form at home. Let’s take a look at how India players performed in the series finale.

Rohit Sharma - 9/10, Verdict: Very good

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed cheaply in first two T20Is but he came up with the goods at his home turf. The right-hander smashed 71 off 34 deliveries and his innings included six boundaries and five massive sixes. Rohit will be disappointed that he wasn’t able to cross the 100-run mark after a scintillating start as a mistimed shot ended his innings.

KL Rahul - 9/10, Verdict: Very good

Rohit’s opening partner KL Rahul seemed to feed off the vice-captain’s energy as he matched him shot for shot in the early stages of the game. Rohit was at his usual best on one end but what took the game away from Windies is that Rahul also accelerated at similar level on the other. He scored 91 off 56 deliveries inclusive of nine boundaries and four sixes. He too had a shot at well-deserved century but failed to score freely in the latter stages of the innings and gave his wicket to Sheldon Cottrell.

Rishabh Pant - 1/10, Verdict: Very poor

Wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was promoted up the order as he given another chance to end his poor recent form. However, the southpaw hit the second delivery that he faced straight down the throat of a fielder at long-off. Things are just not happening for the youngster and he seems to be under pressure every time he comes out to bat.

Virat Kohli - 9/10, Verdict: Very good

Skipper Virat Kohli was in inspired form and he took the attack to Windies bowlers from the word go. It was one of those innings for Kohli where everything he touched turned to gold. He was pumped up even before he took to the field and once he was on it, he simply went berserk. The India skipper smashed an unbeaten 70 off 29 deliveries and he himself stated it was one of the best innings of his life.

Shreyas Iyer - NA/10, Verdict: NA

Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer didn’t get a chance to bat but he was alive in the field and took a brilliant running catch to get rid of explosive opener Lendl Simmons.

Shivam Dube - 5/10, Verdict: Average

It was case of bad luck for Shivam Dube as he could easily have had a wicket in his kitty. The all-rounder didn’t get a chance to bat and with the ball he proved to be a bit expensive. Mohammed Shami dropped a catch off his bowling and he remained wicket-less because of that. Dube picked up a stunning catch at third man ropes of Nicholas Pooran to showcase his fielding credentials.

Washington Sundar - NA/10, Verdict: NA

All-rounder Washington Sundar didn’t get to bat and was given just an over to bowl in which he conceded 5 runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 6/10, Verdict: Good

Fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped crucial wickets of opener Brandon King and skipper Kieron Pollard to play a pivotal role in India’s win. Pollard was starting to cut loose at the business end of the chase and could have threatened India’s score. However, Bhuvneshwar cut his innings short to put India on cusp of victory. His economy rate proved to be expensive once again as he conceded 41 runs in 4 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav - 6/10, Verdict: Good

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was brought into the side in place of Yuzvendra Chahal and he did well considering he hadn’t played a T20I in a very long time. He scalped the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Jason Holder — players who can take the game away in the blink of an eye. He too conceded runs at more than 11 per over and will have to keep a check on his economy to cement his place in the side.

Deepak Chahar - 7/10, Verdict: Good

Medium-pacer Deepak Chahar shook off poor form and returned with outstanding figures of 2/20 in four overs. He accounted for the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Khary Pierre during the Windies chase. Chahar was expensive in the first two matches but brought his A-game in the series decider where it mattered the most.

Mohammed Shami - 7/10, Verdict: Good

Fast-bowler Mohammed Shami was included in place of Ravindra Jadeja and he didn’t disappoint. Shami scalped two wickets including the crucial scalp of Lendl Simmons. Same, however, cannot be said about his fielding credentials as he dropped a relatively easier chance to give another life to Shimron Hetmyer. Luckily for India the southpaw perished soon without troubling the scoreboard much.