Virat Kohli smashes Kesrick Williams for six, gives animated reaction - Watch

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 10:37 IST

India were asked to bat in the third T20I against West Indies in Mumbai and the hosts hit the ground running from the word go. Tossing their template of being cautious in the initial few overs, the openers launched an all-out attack on the West Indies bowlers. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started the assault and it was given the final push by skipper Virat Kohli, who was at his rampant best.

There has been an interesting sub-plot to this entire series - the Virat Kohli vs Kesrick Williams battle and while the bowler started well against the Indian captain, Kohli soon hit his stride as he broke loose. It was the fourth ball of the 18th over, Williams angled the ball in, Kohli stayed put and used his bottom hand to smack the ball high and mighty over deep mid-wicket. He looked at the ball, he then looked at the bowler and let out a massive yelp with wide eyes. It was a statement, both with the bat and then with his words, the Indian captain was just relentless on the night.

Ooops !!! That's a Biggie 🙌🔥🔥🔥



That Expression from Kohli 😂😂😂



Virat Kohli vs Kesrick Williams 🔥👌#ViratKohli #ViratvsWilliams #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/TZzgMOOfmi — Ή I Ƭ ᄂ Σ Я 😎 (@AlwaysHitler45) December 11, 2019

Speaking at the end of the match, the skipper said that they had spoken about batting first and winning games in this format.

“We had spoken a lot (about batting first and winning). It was about going out there and executing. I was in the zone and I carried on. Told KL, he needs to bat long and hold one end. It was a pretty special innings and also being our second wedding anniversary, it was a special gift. It was a special night and one of the best innings I have played. And batting first we won, feels really good. I know I can contribute in all three formats.”