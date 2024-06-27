Rashid Khan gets emotional after Afghanistan's fairytale World Cup run ends in semi-final: ‘We will always remember…’

Rashid Khan was visibly emotional after Afghanistan lost its first-ever semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 to South Africa on Thursday. Breaking their semi-final jinx in the 2024 edition of the ICC event, the Proteas hammered Rashid and Co. in the first semi-final by nine wickets to enter the final. South Africa will either meet India or England in its first-ever T20 World Cup final on Saturday. Rashid's Afghanistan were all out for 56 in the T20 World Cup semi-final(X/@RashidKhan )

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Afghan spinner Rashid penned a heartwarming note to express gratitude. “We will always remember this #T20WorldCup! The fight put ahead by each and every one of this team is commendable and I’m really proud of all of us! We will continue to build from here and comeback with more grit in the next one Thank you to each and everyone who believed in us and helped us to keep the fight on,” Rashid said.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ: Rollicking Rohit powerplay, let Bumrah boss Jos: Where India vs England World Cup semi-final could be won and lost

Afghanistan record lowest total in T20 World Cup knockouts

Afghanistan were all out for 56 in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Only Azmatullah Omarzai recorded a double score (10) as the Asian giantkillers posted the lowest total in T20 World Cup knockouts. Pacers Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje shared seven wickets to set up a comfortable win for the Proteas. Reeza Hendricks (29*) and skipper Aiden Markram (23*) completed the 57-run chase in 8.5 overs.

ALSO READ: India vs England Live Score: No rain, clear skies leading up to IND vs ENG toss

What Rashid said about playing conditions

“We might have done better but the conditions didn't allow us to do what we wanted. That's how T20 cricket is, you need to be ready for all conditions. I think we were unlucky with Mujeeb's injury, but our seamers and even Nabi bowled brilliantly with the new ball. That made our job easier as spinners. We have enjoyed this tournament. We will accept playing a semi-final and losing to a top side like Africa,” Afghanistan skipper Rashid said after the match.