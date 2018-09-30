Rashid Khan jumps to top spot in latest ICC ODI Rankings for all-rounders

After putting on sensational performances with both bat and ball in the recently-concluded Asia Cup, Afghanistan star Rashid Khan has jumped to the number one spot in the latest ICC rankings for all-rounders which was released on Sunday.

Rashid topped the bowling charts, picking up 10 wickets from five matches, and also scored 87 runs at an average of 43.50 as Afghanistan put on a commendable performance and crashed out of the Super Four stage in the tournament.

In particular, Rashid put on a stunning all-round show in the group stage match against Bangladesh, where he slammed the second fastest half-century by an Afghan player and scalped two crucial wickets to guide his team to a comfortable win and a seal a place into the next round.

For his efforts in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Rashid gained six slots and earned 67 points, which put him on top of the all-rounder rankings, toppling Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan.

In the bowlers’ list, Rashid retained his number two spot, sandwiched between Indian duo Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, who take the first and third spot, respectively

In the batting list, India opener Rohit Sharma jumped to second spot and he is only behind skipper Virat Kohli in the latest ODI rankings.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 14:23 IST