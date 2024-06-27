Rashid Khan leaves Anrich Nortje fuming, South Africa pacer hurls mouthful then dismantles Afghan captain's stumps

It wasn't Rashid Khan's day as South Africa destroyed Afghanistan with considerable ease in their T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final fixture, in Tarouba on Thursday. Probably the size of the occasion got the Afghans, but they were taught a brutal lesson as the Proteas sealed a nine-wicket victory to reach their maiden World Cup final. Rashid Khan left Anrich Nortje fuming.

Initially, Afghan skipper Rashid won the toss and opted to bat. He might have expected that his openers would build on their form, but the decision backfired immediately as Marco Jansen removed opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a three-ball duck in the opening over. Then he struck again in the third over, dismissing Gulbadin Naib (9). It just didn't stop there as the South Africans didn't let their opponent find their rhythm at all. Kagiso Rabada ran riot in the fourth over, sending Ibrahim Zadran (2) and Mohammad Nabi (0) back to the pavilion.

Then Jansen got his third wicket in the fifth over, dismissing Nangeyalia Kharote (2), followed by Anrich Nortje joining the party with the wicket of Azmatullah Omarzai (10). Then Tabraiz Shamsi wrapped up the first innings for South Africa, with wickets of Karim Janat (8), Noor Ahmad (0) and Naveen-ul-Haq (2). Meanwhile, Nortje also bagged the wicket of Rashid (8), as Afghanistan got bowled out for 56 runs, setting a target of 57.

Other than the first innings being very one-sided, there was one particular battle which caught everyone's attention. After Nortje removed Azmatullah Omarzai (10) in the third delivery of the seventh over, Rashid stepped out as the new batter and immediately was on strike. Nortje's first delivery to Rashid was a dot, followed by a wide. Then Nortje sent a back of a length delivery, angling in, with raw pace, and Rashid hung back to keep it out. Straightaway, Nortje had something to say to Rashid, and then walked down the track to speak to Markram. The bowler was asking Rashid to get back to his crease as he was obstructing the field, or rather allegedly deliberately blocking a throw or creating obstacles for a fielder.

Then, Nortje ended the over with a good length delivery, which the Afghan captain tried to defend, but got an inside edge on the thigh pad and once again the pacer spoke some words.

Then in the second delivery of the 11th over, Nortje sent a good length delivery, which stayed low, and Rashid failed to connect as the ball hit the off stump and the Afghan captain had to depart for eight off eight balls. Nortje won their battle and a disappointed Rashid left for the dugout.

Here is the video of their stare-off battle:

Chasing 57 runs, South Africa eased to 60/1 in 8.5 overs, courtesy of Reeza Hendricks (29*) and Aiden Markram (23*). South Africa will face either India or England in the final.