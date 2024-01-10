close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Rashid Khan to miss T20I series vs India as he recovers from surgery, confirms Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran

Rashid Khan to miss T20I series vs India as he recovers from surgery, confirms Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran

Reuters |
Jan 10, 2024 04:19 PM IST

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan will miss the three-match T20 series against India as he needs more time to recover from a lower-back injury.

Afghanistan allrounder Rashid Khan will miss the three-match T20 series against India as he needs more time to recover from a lower-back injury that required a surgery, captain Ibrahim Zadran said on Wednesday, on the eve of the opening match.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and South Africa(PTI)
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Afghanistan and South Africa(PTI)

Khan has pulled out of T20 franchise leagues in Australia and South Africa since he picked up the injury in November.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"He is not totally fit, but is travelling with the team... he's doing his rehab with the doctor, and we will miss him in the series," Zadran told reporters in Mohali.

Khan, 25, is one of the most successful Afghan players in T20 cricket. He has previously captained Afghanistan in T20 internationals and has featured in the Indian Premier League since 2017.

"Without Rashid, we will struggle because his experience is crucial to all of us, but this is cricket and you need to be ready for any kind of situation," Zadran added.

Afghanistan will face India in three T20 matches between Jan. 11-17.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs South Africa match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out