Rashid Khan told to 'shut up' by Fazalhaq Farooqi in hilarious post-match chat as AFG captain gatecrashes interview

Afghanistan are having a dream run in the ongoing T20 World Cup, securing three consecutive victories and qualifying for the Super Eight stage. Their most impressive win came against New Zealand, where they outclassed the Kiwis by 84 runs. Their latest triumph against Papua New Guinea confirmed their playoff berth with one game remaining. Rashid Khan hilariously distracts Fazalhaq Farooqi during the interview(Instagram/ICC)

Following the win against PNG, a rather hilarious moment took place between player of the match Fazalhaq Farooqi and skipper Rashid Khan, which reflected on the mood of the camp after an impressive start in the competition.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

As Farooqi stepped forward to receive his award, Rashid humorously positioned himself near the cameraman. While Farooqi was interviewed in the presentation by former West Indies cricketer and broadcaster Ian Bishop, Rashid playfully tried to distract him from behind the cameras.

This led to a comical moment where Farooqi asked Rashid to remain silent during his interaction with Bishop while trying to resist breaking into a laugh himself. Farooqi told Rashid to “shut up,” hilariously prompting Bishop to clarify that the Afghanistan pacer's sudden outburst was not aimed at him but at his teammate Rashid!

Watch:

“I want to congratulate people of Afghanistan for qualifying to the Super 8, I think we've played some good cricket. I was in the IPL, unfortunately I didn't get a game, so I came here and gave myself the strength to come and perform. I have two plans while bowling - just get wickets if there's any swing or seam, if there's no movement, I just bowl in the right areas and keep it simple. We just need to give our 100% and do our best (in the Super 8),” said Farooqi in the post-match presentation.

Farooqi produced a brilliant performance in the match against PNG, picking three wickets while conceding just 16 runs, which was pivotal in leading Afghanistan to a seven-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea on June 13.

NZ knocked out

Afghanistan and the West Indies have successfully advanced to the Super 8 stage from Group C in the T20 World Cup 2024, leaving many stunned by New Zealand's unexpected elimination. Both, Afghanistan and the West Indies remained unbeaten throughout the group stage, with the two sides set to clash in their last match of the group later this week.

In contrast, New Zealand struggled, failing to secure a win in either of their two games.