Ravi Shastri asks Gambhir, Gill not to play Rishabh Pant as 'specialist batter' in Manchester: ‘If he cannot keep…’

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri reckons Rishabh Pant should not be playing the Manchester Test against England as a “specialist batter” if he is not fit enough to don the gloves. The southpaw batter injured his hand during England's first innings at the Lord's Test while trying to collect a Jasprit Bumrah delivery. Upon receiving treatment from the physio, Pant walked off the field and did not return to don the wicketkeeping gloves. Dhruv Jurel came in his place as a substitute. Rishabh Pant injured his hand while doing wicketkeeping in the Lord's Test. (PTI)

Pant batted in both innings, scoring a crucial 74 in the first innings. However, in the fourth and final innings, Pant looked in visible pain as Jofra Archer kept bowling yorkers, forcing the 27-year-old to jam the bat down to keep the ball out.

Shastri reckons that if Pant plays as a specialist keeper, he would have to field, and hence, there would be more risk of him injuring himself. Hence, he asked India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill to proceed with caution.

“I don’t think he should go in as a specialist batter if he can’t keep because he will have to field. If he fields, that will be worse," Shastri said on ICC Review.

“With the gloves, at least there is some protection. Without gloves, if he gets something that stings in there, then it won’t be very good. It’ll only worsen the injury,” he added.

‘It it's a break…'

The former India head coach, who oversaw two series wins in Australia, said the team physio also needs to evaluate Pant precisely to determine whether there's a break in the finger.

Shastri said that if there's a break, then Pant would be better off sitting out the Manchester Test and returning for the final game in Manchester.

“You’ve got to see if it is a break. If it is a break or a fracture, then he rather rests it and comes fully fit at The Oval. He won’t get a substitute now. Now they’ll know that he has been injured," Shastri said.

"When you pick the team for the next Test, he’ll have to keep and he’ll have to bat. He can’t do one of the two. It’s if it is fully fit. If it is not a crack, I think he’ll play,” Shastri added.

Rishabh Pant has been one of India's standout performers in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, scoring 425 runs at an average of 70.83 in six innings.

Earlier, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had confirmed that the visitors are looking to give the wicketkeeper-batter as much time as possible to recover.

“But he rested today, was trying to give the finger as long as possible, and hopefully, he’s good to go in Manchester in the first session. He is in the equation, but I mean if he’s fit, he plays the next Test and does both,” ten Doeschate said.