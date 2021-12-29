Ravi Shastri identifies Rohit Sharma's 'biggest challenge' in 2023: 'They are not going any younger'

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has pointed out the “biggest challenge” for Rohit Sharma and the team management as they prepare for a transitional phase in the leadership over the next year. Rohit was named India's T20I captain in November earlier this year and succeeded Kohli as the ODI skipper a month later. Under the duo of Shastri and Kohli, Team India became one of the most potent outfits in the longest format of the game – securing two Test series wins in Australia and producing inspired performances in England and South Africa.

The time under Shastri also saw incredible growth in Indian pace battery and the former Indian head coach believes that Rohit Sharma will have to steer a new era of Indian pace attack in 2023.

According to Shastri, the pace bowlers "aren't going any younger' and it would not be wise to expect similar performances from the current pace attack after two years.

“I think to get the right blend of experience and youth, two years down the line, you need to start grooming some players,” Shastri told Star Sports.

“Think of two years ahead and yet have some experience. So, you might see some new talent; that will come through. The area which you need to look at is the pace bowling (because) they are not going any younger. If we expect them to bowl (2 years later) what they're bowling now, it might not be the case.”

Shastri further said that it would be ‘easier’ for Rohit and co. to prepare for the 2023 World Cup because it is in India but in overseas conditions, India will need to identify “5 good bowlers.”

“Therein will be the biggest challenge. To identify 5 good bowlers to play in '23. It's easier because it's in India because there will be spin. It's tougher when you go overseas. I think there will not be a problem for a year or year and a half, but after that, you will have to really start looking and grooming once you start traveling overseas again,” said Shastri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON