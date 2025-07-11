Ravi Shastri paused, 'taken aback' after Ben Stokes' decision stuns ex-India coach: 'What, did I hear you correctly?'

If you have been following England ever since the appointment of Brendon McCullum as the Test coach in 2022, you would be aware that Ben Stokes really likes to bowl first after winning the toss. It has been very rare that the England captain felt the need to bat first. However, a loss in the Edgbaston game against India forced the hosts to alter their plans as Stokes decided to have a crack with the bat first at the Lord's Cricket Ground after winning the flip of the coin. Ravi Shastri revealed he was taken ‘aback’ by Ben Stokes' decision. Here's what the former India head coach had to say. (PTI)

As soon as Ben Stokes announced that England would bat first, a huge cheer was heard at the home of cricket. The call even left former India head coach Ravi Shastri as he revealed that he was taken aback by the call.

At stumps on Day 1, England reached the score of 251/4 with Joe Root and Stokes unbeaten on 99 and 39, respectively. For India, Nitish Kumar Reddy was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped two wickets.

While speaking during the post-match analysis for Sky Sports Cricket, Shastri revealed that he had to confirm twice before realising Stokes had indeed opted to bat first.

"He took me aback. I said, 'What have you decided?' We'll bat. There was a pause. I said, 'What? Did I hear correctly?' I then had to move on. Against the grain, England like to chase normally," said Shastri.

"But I think it's the weather. It's the wear and tear. He knows how much of the rough can come into play and the Indian spinners, the problems they posed in the last test at Edgbaston. So I think the right decision by England, especially after what happened in Birmingham, to bat first," he added.

‘Right call by Ben Stokes’

The former India head coach, who saw two series wins Down Under, said that Stokes absolutely made the right call, given the pitch's condition.

India have lost all three tosses in the ongoing series. However, on all three occasions, Shubman Gill said that he would have bowled first.

"At all three occasions, Shubman Gill wanted to field After the first two tosses, I told him, good toss to lose. But this time, I think Ben made the right decision," said Shastri.

Speaking of Ben Stokes, he is battling an injury scare after seemingly having a problem with his groin on the opening day of the Lord's Test.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy stands level at 1-1 and it is everything to play for in the Lord's Test.