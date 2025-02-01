Menu Explore
Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting pick India and Australia as Champions Trophy 2025 finalists

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 01, 2025 10:48 PM IST

Cricket legends Ravi Shastri and Ricky Ponting have both tipped India and Australia as the frontrunners to square off in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 edition. Speaking to Sanjana Ganesan in a special episode of The ICC Review, the duo emphasized the strength of both teams’ star-studded lineups and their recent success in major ICC tournaments.

Australia's captain Pat Cummins (L) and India's captain Rohit Sharma shake hands(AFP)
Ponting, the former Australian skipper, highlighted the wealth of talent in both nations, pointing to their consistent appearances in the final stages of ICC events. “It’s hard to go past India and Australia again,” Ponting remarked. “Just think about the quality of players in both countries right now, and you look back in recent history when these big finals and big ICC events have come around, and inevitably, Australia and India are there somewhere.”

Shastri, who coached India to the 2021 ICC World Test Championship title, also echoed the sentiment, naming England and South Africa as potential semi-final challengers. However, the former India head coach firmly believes that the 2023 World Cup finalists will go all the way. “India and Australia are both in prime form, and it would take a lot for any other team to challenge them,” he said.

Both India and Australia have previously enjoyed success in the Champions Trophy, with each side having won the prestigious tournament twice. India triumphed in 2002 and 2013, while Australia lifted the trophy in 2006 and 2009. With both teams brimming with world-class talent, the stage is set for another epic showdown in 2025.

Despite the heavy favourites, Ponting singled out Pakistan as another side capable of making a deep run. "The other team that is playing some really good cricket at the moment is Pakistan," he said. "Their one-day cricket over the last little bit has been absolutely outstanding. They’re not always the most predictable team in those big tournaments, but they seem like they’ve sorted things out a little bit."

Pakistan, the 2017 Champions Trophy winners, have been in fine form, with ODI series victories over Australia and South Africa leading into 2025. With the added motivation of defending their title on home soil, the hosts will be determined to add another ICC honour to their illustrious history.

The tournament kicks off on February 19 in Karachi, with Pakistan facing New Zealand in the opening match. India and Australia will square off once again in what promises to be an exciting contest in the final, which is set to take place on March 9.

As the countdown to the Champions Trophy begins, the cricketing world eagerly anticipates another thrilling chapter in the battle for ICC supremacy.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
