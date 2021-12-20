Ravi Shastri seen stirring the pot in a new avatar, famous commentator shares teaser

For the first time since stepping down as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri has hinted a possible return to his second innings through a video on social media.

Star Sports on Monday shared a video on Twitter with the caption, "Something's cooking... Guess what @RaviShastriOfc is up to Down pointing backhand index, and stay tuned to find out!" Shastri is seen in the video in a completely new avatar leaving fans guessing.

Shastri, who was appointed as the head coach of the Indian team in 2017 and reappointed again in 2019, ended his impressive campaign on a forgettable note as India had incurred a group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup earlier in October in the UAE.

Earlier last month, there were reports that Shastri has been approached by the Ahmedabad franchise for the role of head coach. Speaking on the possible IPL job to The Week, Shastri had said, "If asked, I would 100 per cent like to be a franchise coach. I will definitely do broadcast work. I have 25 years of experience there and have travelled the globe. [Also,] I now know how the modern player thinks."

Meanwhile, Shastri roped in as the Commissioner of Legends League Cricket (LLC), an annual tournament involving former cricketers.

"It is going to be a lot of fun with some serious cricket going. These stalwarts have nothing new to prove but they have their reputation in line and I can assure you, it will be interesting to see how they do justice to it. I am extremely thrilled to be a part of Legends League Cricket. This is a unique initiative and we see a very bright future ahead," Shastri had said.

